Henry Cejudo rips judges who gave Paddy Pimblett UFC 282 win over Jared Gordon: 'This isn't a popularity contest'

By Farah Hannoun
 3 days ago
Henry Cejudo is baffled by the judges who scored the UFC 282 co-main event in favor of Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) by unanimous decision this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in a decision that took Gordon and most others by surprise.

Cejudo explained that Gordon continuously found a home for his left hand and thinks the judges are showing favoritism when scoring fights. He referenced Sean O’Malley’s split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 as a similar example.

“‘Paddy the Fatty’ – I just don’t know what to say,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “A lot of these guys are just delusional thinking they’re better than what they really are. He lost that fight. I think he needs to rewatch it, or maybe I need to rewatch it, but I think the whole world saw that that’s one of the worst decisions ever.

“Talk about complete robbery. It has nothing to do really with Paddy. It has to do with the judges. … This isn’t a popularity contest. First they did it with Sean O’Malley against Petr Yan.”

Pimblett now is 4-0 in the UFC, but Cejudo thinks his performance against Gordon shows he’s not ready for a step up in competition just yet.

“Ilia Topuria would absolutely hurt him,” Cejudo said. “He’d be in big, big trouble. But I don’t think Paddy wants that, and I don’t think the UFC wants to do that. Or they may want to do that after they saw that damn performance. They may just say, ‘Hey, you know what? We might just take our money and invest it with Ilia Topuria.’

“It’s just a bummer that the sport has to deal with a guy – he’s not even a high-level fighter and he gets a co-main event. It’s like they’re really trying to push somebody too, too premature or (who) doesn’t have the full capability, the full talent.”

Michael Chandler thinks Alexander Volkanovski 'might actually squeak out a decision' vs. Islam Makhachev

LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski still carries the strength from his rugby days. Volkanovski weighed more than 200 pounds when he played rugby but has excelled in his MMA career as a 145 pounder. He will move up in weight to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 headliner on Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
Daniel Cormier: Paddy Pimblett can't be compared to Conor McGregor, who climbed faster

Daniel Cormier thinks the comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor need to stop. Pimblett and McGregor both stormed onto the UFC scene as former Cage Warriors champions brimming with confidence and personality. McGregor’s first four UFC wins came over Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Diego Brandao. Pimblett finished Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt, then defeated Jared Gordon by controversial decision at UFC 282.
T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
Jarred Brooks has high aspirations, including Demetrious Johnson fight, as ONE strawweight champion

Ever since he left the UFC in 2018, Jarred Brooks has been on a roll. Now he can call himself champion. Brooks, who’s bounced between competing at 125 and 135 pounds in his career, claimed the ONE Championship strawweight (125) title earlier this month when he defeated Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision at ONE 164. While it might not be his ideal scenario, it’ll certainly do.
