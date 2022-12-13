Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's story keeps getting wilder and weirder as details emerge from his past and more people speak out.
Anddddd it's Friday! Phil Rosen here, writing to you just before boarding my flight from New York to Los Angeles. I've been keeping close tabs on FTX and its disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The more details that emerge, the more I feel like this is going to make a great...
CoinTelegraph
Will FTX’s ill wind reach the Global South? Maybe not
With the crypto world still reeling from the FTX collapse, Brazil recently passed legislation that legalized cryptocurrency use for payments in the country. How to reconcile this with all those declarations in the West that crypto is having its “Lehman moment”?. Brazil may have inadvertently revealed a cleft...
CoinTelegraph
US Financial Stability Oversight Council urges congressional action on crypto
Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps for crypto-related activities. In its annual report released on Dec. 16, the FSOC. members of Congress pass legislation granting “explicit rulemaking authority for federal financial regulators over the...
CoinTelegraph
Industry execs confident in DeFi adoption despite security flaws: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Industry experts are confident in DeFi and believe the sector would continue to see adoption despite its security flaws, primarily due to the...
CoinTelegraph
FCA’s incoming chair calls for further crypto regulation
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recently appointed chair has presented an unfriendly attitude toward cryptocurrencies in a cross-party Treasury select committee meeting. Ashley Alder, who will assume control of the FCA in February, told Treasury members on Dec. 14 that cryptocurrency-related businesses were "deliberately evasive" and suggested...
CoinTelegraph
Corporate America has finally taken notice of Web3 — US trademark lawyer
This year saw an influx of trademark applications filed by various companies looking to get in on the Web3 action. By November, a total of 4,999 trademark applications had been filed in the United States for cryptocurrencies and digital-related goods and services — according to United States Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
CoinTelegraph
Researchers use zero-knowledge to address privacy, AML concerns in stablecoins
Researchers from German crypto blockchain-based payments fintech etonec and other organizations have proposed using zero-knowledge proofs to ensure regulatory compliance and privacy in stablecoins. They have created a design that allows fiat-based stablecoins to be used like cash, within limits. The researchers’ design allows a number of limits, including on...
CoinTelegraph
16 industry leaders on practical ways to boost crypto’s reputation
While it has staunch defenders and high-profile enthusiasts, there’s no question the crypto industry has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Many leading voices, from media figures and financial pundits to elected officials, fairly regularly publish opinions on crypto ranging from skeptical to downright hostile. And a recent spate of less-than-positive events in the crypto space isn’t helping to enhance the industry’s broader reputation.
CoinTelegraph
Improved sustainability in agriculture will come thanks to blockchain technology | Interview with Dimitra
The agricultural industry went through a major metamorphosis during the industrial revolution, and it might be set for another groundbreaking evolutionary stage now. With the rise of blockchain technology, the farming and agricultural sectors are witnessing a lot of innovation and improvements. According to the founders of AgTech company Dimitra,...
CoinTelegraph
Fonbnk’s Michael Kimani sorts out facts on crypto adoption in Africa
The African continent has been tipped as an important market for crypto adoption due to its young population, lousy economic management by governments and lack of efficient financial infrastructure to connect the continent internally and globally. Adoption is becoming so widespread that celebrities do not want to get left out,...
CoinTelegraph
Finder.com sued by Australian regulator over its crypto yield product
Financial product comparison website Finder.com is being sued by Australia’s financial services regulator for allegedly offering a cryptocurrency yield-bearing product without the required license. It’s the second local provider of a crypto yield product to be targeted by the regulator, following action against Block Earner in November. The...
CoinTelegraph
Global DeFi adoption happening soon: Interview with UNO.farm founder Roman Vinogradov
Decentralized finance continues to grow and develop despite the winterly winds blowing through the crypto space. As more and more users are turning to this sector for their investments, especially after the colossal events surrounding some of the biggest centralized exchanges lately, it is interesting to see what the future holds for DeFi.
CoinTelegraph
New OECD report takes lessons from crypto winter, faults ‘financial engineering’
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) analyzed the crypto winter in a new policy paper titled “Lessons from the crypto winter: DeFi versus CeFi,” released Dec. 14. The authors examined the impact of the crypto winter on retail investors and the role of “financial engineering” in the industry’s current problems and found a lot not to like.
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong crypto futures ETFs raise over $70M ahead of debut
Crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CSOP Asset Management have raised $73.6 million in investments ahead of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16. In an announcement, the ETF issuer highlighted that its CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF has raked in $53.8 million, while the CSOP...
CoinTelegraph
TrueUSD launches TCNH, a Tron-based stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan
Geneva, Switzerland — Dec. 16, 2022 — We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, a stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest-growing public blockchains, Tron, where users can obtain, hold and trade the token.
CoinTelegraph
Rep. Tom Emmer mulls bringing back bill aimed at reducing crypto red tape
Crypto-friendly Congressman Tom Emmer is considering re-floating a bipartisan bill that would lift the requirement for certain crypto businesses and projects to register as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) in the wake of the FTX collapse. The bill titled “Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act” was led by Republican Emmer and Democratic...
CoinTelegraph
Anonymous crypto developers belong in prison — and will be there soon
In the months following the announcement of my company’s first experimental title, Cyberstella, visits to my personal LinkedIn profile increased by an astonishing 300%. What does this tell us about the rising trend of anonymous developers popping up in every Web3 community to spam users with investment opportunities and then disappear from the face of the Earth?
CoinTelegraph
Amber Group acquires cryptocurrency platform Sparrow exchange: Report
Cryptocurrency trading firm Amber Group, which had roughly 10% of its trading capital stuck on FTX at the time of the exchange’s collapse, has acquired Singaporean cryptocurrency platform Sparrow Holdings, according to an announcement on Dec. 14. Sparrow Holdings, which offers digital assets products and solutions, acquired its payments...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain indexer The Graph says adoption is still strong 2 years after mainnet launch
According to data provided to Cointelegraph on Dec. 15, network growth still appears to be strong for blockchain indexer The Graph. Launched two years ago, The Graph Network allows developers to easily search, index, use and publish data from public blockchains. From November 2021 to November 2022, the total number...
