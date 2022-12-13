ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Will FTX’s ill wind reach the Global South? Maybe not

With the crypto world still reeling from the FTX collapse, Brazil recently passed legislation that legalized cryptocurrency use for payments in the country. How to reconcile this with all those declarations in the West that crypto is having its “Lehman moment”?. Brazil may have inadvertently revealed a cleft...
CoinTelegraph

US Financial Stability Oversight Council urges congressional action on crypto

Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps for crypto-related activities. In its annual report released on Dec. 16, the FSOC. members of Congress pass legislation granting “explicit rulemaking authority for federal financial regulators over the...
CoinTelegraph

Industry execs confident in DeFi adoption despite security flaws: Finance Redefined

Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Industry experts are confident in DeFi and believe the sector would continue to see adoption despite its security flaws, primarily due to the...
CoinTelegraph

FCA’s incoming chair calls for further crypto regulation

The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recently appointed chair has presented an unfriendly attitude toward cryptocurrencies in a cross-party Treasury select committee meeting. Ashley Alder, who will assume control of the FCA in February, told Treasury members on Dec. 14 that cryptocurrency-related businesses were "deliberately evasive" and suggested...
CoinTelegraph

Corporate America has finally taken notice of Web3 — US trademark lawyer

This year saw an influx of trademark applications filed by various companies looking to get in on the Web3 action. By November, a total of 4,999 trademark applications had been filed in the United States for cryptocurrencies and digital-related goods and services — according to United States Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
CoinTelegraph

Researchers use zero-knowledge to address privacy, AML concerns in stablecoins

Researchers from German crypto blockchain-based payments fintech etonec and other organizations have proposed using zero-knowledge proofs to ensure regulatory compliance and privacy in stablecoins. They have created a design that allows fiat-based stablecoins to be used like cash, within limits. The researchers’ design allows a number of limits, including on...
CoinTelegraph

16 industry leaders on practical ways to boost crypto’s reputation

While it has staunch defenders and high-profile enthusiasts, there’s no question the crypto industry has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Many leading voices, from media figures and financial pundits to elected officials, fairly regularly publish opinions on crypto ranging from skeptical to downright hostile. And a recent spate of less-than-positive events in the crypto space isn’t helping to enhance the industry’s broader reputation.
CoinTelegraph

Fonbnk’s Michael Kimani sorts out facts on crypto adoption in Africa

The African continent has been tipped as an important market for crypto adoption due to its young population, lousy economic management by governments and lack of efficient financial infrastructure to connect the continent internally and globally. Adoption is becoming so widespread that celebrities do not want to get left out,...
CoinTelegraph

Finder.com sued by Australian regulator over its crypto yield product

Financial product comparison website Finder.com is being sued by Australia’s financial services regulator for allegedly offering a cryptocurrency yield-bearing product without the required license. It’s the second local provider of a crypto yield product to be targeted by the regulator, following action against Block Earner in November. The...
CoinTelegraph

Global DeFi adoption happening soon: Interview with UNO.farm founder Roman Vinogradov

Decentralized finance continues to grow and develop despite the winterly winds blowing through the crypto space. As more and more users are turning to this sector for their investments, especially after the colossal events surrounding some of the biggest centralized exchanges lately, it is interesting to see what the future holds for DeFi.
CoinTelegraph

New OECD report takes lessons from crypto winter, faults ‘financial engineering’

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) analyzed the crypto winter in a new policy paper titled “Lessons from the crypto winter: DeFi versus CeFi,” released Dec. 14. The authors examined the impact of the crypto winter on retail investors and the role of “financial engineering” in the industry’s current problems and found a lot not to like.
CoinTelegraph

Hong Kong crypto futures ETFs raise over $70M ahead of debut

Crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CSOP Asset Management have raised $73.6 million in investments ahead of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16. In an announcement, the ETF issuer highlighted that its CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF has raked in $53.8 million, while the CSOP...
CoinTelegraph

TrueUSD launches TCNH, a Tron-based stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan

Geneva, Switzerland — Dec. 16, 2022 — We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, a stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest-growing public blockchains, Tron, where users can obtain, hold and trade the token.
CoinTelegraph

Rep. Tom Emmer mulls bringing back bill aimed at reducing crypto red tape

Crypto-friendly Congressman Tom Emmer is considering re-floating a bipartisan bill that would lift the requirement for certain crypto businesses and projects to register as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) in the wake of the FTX collapse. The bill titled “Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act” was led by Republican Emmer and Democratic...
CoinTelegraph

Anonymous crypto developers belong in prison — and will be there soon

In the months following the announcement of my company’s first experimental title, Cyberstella, visits to my personal LinkedIn profile increased by an astonishing 300%. What does this tell us about the rising trend of anonymous developers popping up in every Web3 community to spam users with investment opportunities and then disappear from the face of the Earth?
CoinTelegraph

Amber Group acquires cryptocurrency platform Sparrow exchange: Report

Cryptocurrency trading firm Amber Group, which had roughly 10% of its trading capital stuck on FTX at the time of the exchange’s collapse, has acquired Singaporean cryptocurrency platform Sparrow Holdings, according to an announcement on Dec. 14. Sparrow Holdings, which offers digital assets products and solutions, acquired its payments...
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain indexer The Graph says adoption is still strong 2 years after mainnet launch

According to data provided to Cointelegraph on Dec. 15, network growth still appears to be strong for blockchain indexer The Graph. Launched two years ago, The Graph Network allows developers to easily search, index, use and publish data from public blockchains. From November 2021 to November 2022, the total number...

