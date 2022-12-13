ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post, local businesses collecting gifts for nursing home, assisted living residents

The North Platte Post, Al’s Lock and Safe and Beunz Drug are teaming up to help bring Christmas to nursing home and assisted living facilities residents. So many residents don’t have family around during the Holiday therefore, don’t get anything on Christmas Morning. They deserve gifts as much as anyone else and have already done so much for the community, and it’s time to give back to them.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Dunham's Sports to host Grand Opening Friday in North Platte

Dunham’s Sports has announced the grand opening of its North Platte store on Friday, Dec. 16. Dunham’s invites the residents of North Platte and the surrounding communities to the grand opening weekend. The new store, located at 1001 S. Dewey St., will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte officials on stand by for additional snow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With the winter storm plowing in early Tuesday, many people were anticipating heavy snowfall. North Platte saw mostly rain in the morning and throughout the early afternoon, but some places west such as Paxton and Hershey got plenty of snow, closing down some roadways. Even though North Platte didn’t get snow in the early part of the day, city officials are still on standby in case of heavy snow in the later part of the day.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado

Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
COLORADO STATE
Winter weather continuing to force closures, halting traffic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The winter weather continues to have an effect on travel in western Nebraska. All areas west of North Platte are facing travel shutdowns as of Tuesday, with the conditions still causing issues as of Wednesday morning. Both Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained shut down from...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sargent man killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY-A Sargent man has died in a crash in Custer County. The Custer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash on Victoria Springs Rd., near Road 810. Deputies and Anselmo/Merna Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and located the driver of a...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Troopers find 20 pounds of meth during stop near Maxwell

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after locating suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops on I-80 last week. Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell at mile marker 194. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

