North Platte Public Schools announce early dismissal Tuesday
North Platte Public Schools will have an early dismissal at 1:00 p.m. today, December 13, 2022. Additionally, there will be NO Afterschool Events, Practices, and Activities for today, December 13, 2022, and All Before School Events, Practices, and Activities for tomorrow, December 14, 2022. -There will be No Afternoon Preschool...
North Platte Tourism Advisory Council to award gift baskets
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-With the holiday season upon us, the Tourism Advisory Council (TAC) of North Platte has decided to continue our tradition of gifting two employees of a tourism-driven business a basket of goodies to help them put together their holiday feasts. Each business member of TAC puts in the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
North Platte Post, local businesses collecting gifts for nursing home, assisted living residents
The North Platte Post, Al’s Lock and Safe and Beunz Drug are teaming up to help bring Christmas to nursing home and assisted living facilities residents. So many residents don’t have family around during the Holiday therefore, don’t get anything on Christmas Morning. They deserve gifts as much as anyone else and have already done so much for the community, and it’s time to give back to them.
🎧 North Platte photographer offering photos for toys at Good Life on the Bricks
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte photographer will be using his skills to help bring smiles to kids' faces this Christmas season. Devin Alexander will be taking professional photos at Good Life on the Bricks on Dec. 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in exchange for new toys or monetary donations that will be given to families in need.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
Dunham's Sports to host Grand Opening Friday in North Platte
Dunham’s Sports has announced the grand opening of its North Platte store on Friday, Dec. 16. Dunham’s invites the residents of North Platte and the surrounding communities to the grand opening weekend. The new store, located at 1001 S. Dewey St., will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
knopnews2.com
North Platte officials on stand by for additional snow
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With the winter storm plowing in early Tuesday, many people were anticipating heavy snowfall. North Platte saw mostly rain in the morning and throughout the early afternoon, but some places west such as Paxton and Hershey got plenty of snow, closing down some roadways. Even though North Platte didn’t get snow in the early part of the day, city officials are still on standby in case of heavy snow in the later part of the day.
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather continuing to force closures, halting traffic
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The winter weather continues to have an effect on travel in western Nebraska. All areas west of North Platte are facing travel shutdowns as of Tuesday, with the conditions still causing issues as of Wednesday morning. Both Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained shut down from...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
Deputies find explosive devices in Sutherland home after man injured
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A Sutherland man has been arrested after an accidental injury led to the discovery of explosive devices and other weapons in his home. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday morning, deputies responded to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where a man was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an explosion.
Sargent man killed in Custer County crash
CUSTER COUNTY-A Sargent man has died in a crash in Custer County. The Custer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash on Victoria Springs Rd., near Road 810. Deputies and Anselmo/Merna Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and located the driver of a...
Concert Announcement - Clay Walker to headline Frontier County Fair in Stockville
Stockville, Ne - The Frontier County Fair in Stockville announced today that country music singer Clay Walker will headline the Frontier County Fair on Saturday, July 29th. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 14 at www.ticketstorm.com. There's more to the duality of Clay Walker's debut Show Dog Nashville...
Man accused of burglarizing North Platte laundromat, running from police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a laundromat and leading police on a chase. North Platte police said on Dec. 7 at around 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at Laundry Zone in the 400 block of E. Leota St. Officers...
Troopers find 20 pounds of meth during stop near Maxwell
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after locating suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops on I-80 last week. Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell at mile marker 194. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
