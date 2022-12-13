Read full article on original website
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Missouri Praised for Having Lowest Cigarette Prices in America
Well, maybe praised is a strong word. But, it is true the Missouri has been recognized for having the least expensive cigarette prices in the United States. Quick disclaimer: I don't smoke. Never have. Never will. However, I have many friends who do and I'm no one's judge. With that out of the way, this is not my ranking. Nope. This is from the fun website Home Snacks. They used a number of metrics including the average cigarette prices from Tobacco Free Kids and also computed each state's tobacco tax gathering data from a number of places. It's pretty scientific actually.
Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri
I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
These Missouri & Illinois Attractions Are On The Do Not Visit List
We are lucky in the Tri-States to be able to visit some amazing attractions in both Missouri and Illinois. However, there are some you may want to avoid. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
2 Missouri Boys Harvested a Record ‘Monster’ 35 Pound Raccoon
It's not officially a record yet, but it likely will be. 2 Missouri boys harvested what was accurately described as a "monster" 35 pound raccoon recently and they have the pic to prove it. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared the story of Couper Simmons who was hunting with his...
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
What Missourians Want Most For Christmas? Not A White Christmas
We are inching closer to the big day and time is running out to find that perfect present. However, according to a new survey, the perfect present doesn't come in a box for many Missourians who wish to get away for the holidays. I couldn't agree more. It's not a...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
If You See a Purple Fence Post in Missouri or Illinois, Leave Now
I've seen a few fence posts that had a rather peculiar color on the top and never knew what it meant until now. The color in question is purple and if you see it on a the top of a fence post in Missouri or Illinois, you need to turn around immediately and leave. It's a law.
One of the 10 Best Cocktail Bars in the US is in Illinois
Finding a bar that makes a great cocktail that suits your taste can be difficult. But you won't have any problems finding a drink you'll love at this cocktail bar in Illinois, named one of the best in America. The travel website farandwide.com, put together a list called America's Best...
This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores
DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
Recount confirms Boebert win in Colorado
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) officially clinched another term in the House on Monday after a recount confirmed her razor-thin victory in her reelection bid. A tally of the vote showed Boebert defeating her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by just 546 votes. While the narrow margin in the race triggered a mandatory recount under Colorado state…
Illinois Taxes are the Worst for the Middle Class in the US
A website ranked the 10 Least Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families, and surprise, surprise, Illinois is at the top of the list. Take a look at the numbers for yourself, and just how much worse the middle class has it in Illinois versus other states. According to kiplinger.com, Illinois is...
Unlikely Suspect Pulls Fire Alarm in Iowa Daycare – Meet Birdie
When you think of someone pulling a fire alarm it's usually a prank or someone accidentally pulled it. So when the fire alarm went off at a doggy daycare in Iowa there was an unlikely suspect that was caught paw-handed. Meet Birdie. Birdie is a Golden Retriever who loves to...
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
