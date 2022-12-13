Read full article on original website
FORECAST: Alert continues for potential wintry mix, wind
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a breezy start. Meteorologists Mike Slifer and Scot Haney tracked mostly rainy conditions, with a little snow, from a Friday nor'easter. Here's their 7 a.m. forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. Meteorologists Scot Haney and Mike Slifer tracked a little...
Thursday's weather update
Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked an Early Warning Weather Alert for a long-duration nor'easter that starts Thursday night. Here is his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wind, rain... and plowable snow!. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The following is a technical discussion of Connecticut's forecast written by...
VIDEO: Storm brings snow and rain to CT
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition.
Storm brings heavy rain and snow at higher elevations
CONNECTICUT, USA — The coast-to-coast storm that brought blizzard conditions and tornadoes to our west brought rain, wind and snow to Connecticut. For most of the state, rain and wind was the main event. But there was some accumulating snow in northwest Connecticut. Luckily, Connecticut was a couple of...
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty wind move in across Connecticut
News 12's Justin DeVellis surveys road conditions in Waterbury as a coastal storm moves into Connecticut.
Thousands Without Power As Snow Blankets Parts Of Western Mass
As much as a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Western Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 16, with more on the way. But along with the beautiful views come traffic issues and power outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lists more than 3,000 power outages in pockets across...
Wet road conditions reported across the state
(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain. In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
Cities and town prepare for storm in Litchfield county
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The storm might be here but preparations started hours ago. Town officials have been going around spreading salt to hopefully make it easier for drivers. “Start going out when it starts accumulating a little bit. We will pre-treat and then we will start plowing when...
Round 2: The Capital Region Is Days Away From Another 8″ Of Snow?
After a very mild November, December is finally bringing winter to Upstate New York. Over the weekend, the Capital Region received its first significant snow of the season. From now until April, it’s shovels out and windshield wipers left sticking up to avoid freezing. Love the snow or hate...
Diesel prices could hurt snow plow businesses this season
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - With parts of the state prepping for snow, snow plow operators are gassing up to drive through the night. “We burn a fair amount of fuel during the storm. We plow about 13 hours so it does cost us more and we have to pay it because we have to keep rolling,” said Mark Beecher, Beecher Construction.
CT electricity prices are spiking this winter. What’s going on?
CT residents will pay around $80 more per month for electricity in 2023. What's going on, and is there any relief for low-income households?
darientimes.com
Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow
Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
mainepublic.org
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
