Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Alert continues for potential wintry mix, wind

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the weekend will get off to a breezy start. Meteorologists Mike Slifer and Scot Haney tracked mostly rainy conditions, with a little snow, from a Friday nor'easter. Here's their 7 a.m. forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. Meteorologists Scot Haney and Mike Slifer tracked a little...
Eyewitness News

Thursday's weather update

Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked an Early Warning Weather Alert for a long-duration nor'easter that starts Thursday night. Here is his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for wind, rain... and plowable snow!. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The following is a technical discussion of Connecticut's forecast written by...
FOX 61

Storm brings heavy rain and snow at higher elevations

CONNECTICUT, USA — The coast-to-coast storm that brought blizzard conditions and tornadoes to our west brought rain, wind and snow to Connecticut. For most of the state, rain and wind was the main event. But there was some accumulating snow in northwest Connecticut. Luckily, Connecticut was a couple of...
Eyewitness News

Wet road conditions reported across the state

(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain. In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
Eyewitness News

Cities and town prepare for storm in Litchfield county

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The storm might be here but preparations started hours ago. Town officials have been going around spreading salt to hopefully make it easier for drivers. “Start going out when it starts accumulating a little bit. We will pre-treat and then we will start plowing when...
Eyewitness News

Diesel prices could hurt snow plow businesses this season

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - With parts of the state prepping for snow, snow plow operators are gassing up to drive through the night. “We burn a fair amount of fuel during the storm. We plow about 13 hours so it does cost us more and we have to pay it because we have to keep rolling,” said Mark Beecher, Beecher Construction.
darientimes.com

Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow

Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
