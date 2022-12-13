Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
Neb. troopers respond to 39 crashes, assist over 200 motorists during blizzard
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-As western Nebraska continues to dig out of the remnants of this week's blizzard, the Nebraska State Patrol is looking back on a few busy days. The Patrol reported that troopers responded to 39 crashes and assisted 210 motorists from Wednesday to Thursday. As of Friday morning, numerous roads...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska troopers arrest trucker after pursuit, standoff
BEATRICE - One person is in custody following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. The incident started at about 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. A trooper observed the semi and attempted a traffic stop.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
klkntv.com
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run, chase and standoff on I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday evening. More than three hours later and 157 miles to the west, the driver was arrested, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. About 5:10 p.m., a trooper stopped a semi for driving recklessly on Interstate 80...
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
klkntv.com
‘Any warm body I can get’: Short-staffed NDOT sends snowplow crews to western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday morning, several crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation were sent to the western third of the state. John Selmer, director of NDOT, recently told lawmakers he is short about 250 licensed snowplow drivers. With blizzard warnings through Thursday morning, more workers were...
akronnewsreporter.com
‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’
Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
kslnewsradio.com
Man fled through western states before arrest in Utah, police say
EMERY, Utah — A man who allegedly fled from Nebraska after cutting off an ankle monitor has been arrested in Emery after a high-speed chase. A probable cause statement said that 40-year-old Jesse Budenholzer led Emery County Police on a pursuit. According to the statement, Budenholzer led police down...
klkntv.com
Blizzard closes Interstate 80 in Nebraska west of North Platte
UPDATE: It’s impossible to travel in the Nebraska Panhandle. Every major road was closed or impassable as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Nebraska 511 map. Interstate 80 is closed west of North Platte, and all roads into Colorado are closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The...
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
