BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO