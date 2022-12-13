ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

62-year-old Port Richey man arrested on felony stalking warrants

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Port Richey Police received information about a man with multiple warrants in Hernando County. According to detectives, the Port Richey Police Department received a request from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to assist in locating a Richard Alan Drouin who reportedly resides within the city limits of Port Richey. Mr. Drouin had two felony warrants for aggravated stalking.
PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour

BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Suspect arrested in shooting of a man in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- A 49-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after he shot another man during a party in Hudson Friday night. According to detectives, Kelly Boyce and the victim were hanging out a friend's house on Flounder Drive in Hudson, drinking Whiskey and was upset and intoxicated because he lost his job. Boyce reportedly started yelling at the victim and calling him names. He then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the ground.
HUDSON, FL

