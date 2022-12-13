Read full article on original website
FBI identifies body found off Egmont Key, suspicious death investigation underway
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI Tampa Field Office has identified the body found floating off Egmont Key last week as 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland. A suspicious death investigation is now underway. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 to retrieve...
Tattoo helps identify body found in St. Pete retention pond
Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
Tampa police find body floating under Davis Islands Bridge
The Tampa Police department announced a death investigation Tuesday that is taking place near the Davis Island Bridge.
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
14-year-old charged with fatally shooting woman outside Tampa party, police say
Tampa police have charged a teenager in an October shooting that left a woman dead, according to a release.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Man fatally shot on 20th Street in Tampa
Police are investigating at a homicide after a man was shot to death at a home in Tampa Tuesday evening.
FHP arrests driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
62-year-old Port Richey man arrested on felony stalking warrants
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Port Richey Police received information about a man with multiple warrants in Hernando County. According to detectives, the Port Richey Police Department received a request from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to assist in locating a Richard Alan Drouin who reportedly resides within the city limits of Port Richey. Mr. Drouin had two felony warrants for aggravated stalking.
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour
BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
Pinellas deputies search for Belleair car burglary suspects
In a one-hour span, 29 cars were burglarized in Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs, deputies said. Almost all were unlocked.
Man faces charges after attempted murder-suicide
A 46-year-old Sarasota man is facing a murder charge in what authorities called a "suspicious death" that unfolded Monday just before 5 p.m. at the Cabana Inn in Sarasota.
PASCO NEWS: Suspect arrested in shooting of a man in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- A 49-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after he shot another man during a party in Hudson Friday night. According to detectives, Kelly Boyce and the victim were hanging out a friend's house on Flounder Drive in Hudson, drinking Whiskey and was upset and intoxicated because he lost his job. Boyce reportedly started yelling at the victim and calling him names. He then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the ground.
Report: FBI investigating after woman's body found wrapped in trash bag off Florida coast
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Reports indicate a woman's body was found off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida this weekend. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said the body was discovered by a good Samaritan Saturday about 13 miles west of Egmont Key.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
