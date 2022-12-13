Read full article on original website
Related
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid
Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
followsouthjersey.com
Free COVID Tests Again Available To Every Household
SOUTH JERSEY — In New Jersey, an average of 2,581 COVID-19 cases per day were reported for the week of December 5, an increase of 32 percent from the average two weeks ago, and deaths have increased by 66 percent, according to recent data. As case number are increasing,...
New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.
People in NJ homeless shelters would receive immediate care, under proposed bill
A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
Murphy Tackles Teacher Shortage, Eliminates edTPA Requirement
Murphy eliminates the edTPA requirements for school teachers.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signed legislation to attempt to address the teacher shortage in New Jersey by eliminating the edTPA requirement.
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
NJ COVID-19 cases skyrocket and the flu is ‘raging’: health commissioner
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey is being inundated by the tridemic and has seen an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, with deaths up 77%, according to the New York Times. Last week, the state reported 2,577 new cases daily, up 56% from the average two weeks ago, the report […]
Feds arrest N.J. restaurant owner who ignored subpoena seeking pay records, authorities say
The owner of three restaurants in North Jersey was arrested Thursday for ignoring a federal subpoena seeking his payroll records for his businesses, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Samad Uddin, who is also known as Saman Khan, allegedly ignored an administrative subpoena issued by the U.S. government in...
Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims
TRENTON, NJ – A bill that will stop a predatory towing practice in New Jersey during the state’s car theft epidemic will be considered next week by the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday, the committee will consider a bill sponsored by Monmouth County Democrat Vin Gopal that would prohibit tow truck companies from requiring the owner of a stolen vehicle to pay a fee to release the vehicle from a storage facility. Under this bill, the “Predatory Towing Prevention Act” is amended to prohibit a towing company from charging fees to the owner of a stolen motor vehicle so The post Bill targets New Jersey tow truck companies from preying upon car theft victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
One Photograph Proves the Idiocy of the New Jersey Paper Straw Law
Have you gone to a New Jersey fast-food restaurant lately?. Unless you specifically ask for a plastic straw with your beverage (and, frankly, who remembers?) you're handed a paper straw with your soda. Have you ever used a paper straw?. Yuck!. It's literally like sticking a piece of paper in...
Warning! Fruit Recall In New Jersey Could Cause Live Failure
You know the saying, “one bad apple spoils the bunch” well, now it's all about bad berries. The FDA is putting out a warning to people that a particular fruit brand is being recalled because their raspberries are infected with Hepatitis A. Before you drink that smoothie make...
Do not leave your car running in New Jersey
You'd think it's common sense, right? Lock your car after you exit even if you only expect to be gone for a minute or two. When I was growing up in Cherry Hill, there was a 7-Eleven on Kresson Road right under the iconic white water tower seen by commuters for a mile or so from the Turnpike and 295.
Two Pennsauken, NJ police officers’ final call happening this Friday
As you know, I've spent my broadcast career highlighting the critical importance of standing up for the men and women in Blue. Police officers have much more than a job, more than a career, they truly have a calling. Since so many family members are on the shift with cops...
NJ is closer to allowing public cannabis consumption areas, as local startups hope for bigger opportunities
Dispensary owners and cannabis activists urge state to ensure local players aren’t stymied by high cost of entry to lucrative green market. New Jersey is close to establishing regulations that would allow cannabis retailers and medical cannabis facilities to create public consumption areas. The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC)...
85 companies may have to pay $150M to clean up N.J. river they polluted, feds says
More than 80 New Jersey companies allegedly polluted sections of the Lower Passaic River to the extent they should pay $150 million to help clean it up, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice announced Friday. The federal agencies said a proposed consent decree will require the...
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
camdencounty.com
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
Comments / 0