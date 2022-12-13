Newly uncovered footage shows a massive hand-to-hand brawl between Chinese and Indian troops in a disputed border region of the Chinese and Indian border. A video that was recently shared across social media showed masses of Chinese and Indian troops in a hand-to-hand brawl, with some troops swinging sticks and throwing bricks and rocks. The exact details surrounding the origin of the footage could not immediately be confirmed, but an Indian military officer told CNN the footage was of a clash between Chinese and Indian troops near the town of Tawang on Sept. 28, 2021.

2 DAYS AGO