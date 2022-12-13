Read full article on original website
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
The United States military launched a Space Force unit in South Korea on Wednesday amid rising missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.
Leaked Video: Chinese, Indian troops hand-to-hand combat with sticks, bricks and fists in newly surfaced footage
Newly uncovered footage shows a massive hand-to-hand brawl between Chinese and Indian troops in a disputed border region of the Chinese and Indian border. A video that was recently shared across social media showed masses of Chinese and Indian troops in a hand-to-hand brawl, with some troops swinging sticks and throwing bricks and rocks. The exact details surrounding the origin of the footage could not immediately be confirmed, but an Indian military officer told CNN the footage was of a clash between Chinese and Indian troops near the town of Tawang on Sept. 28, 2021.
Japan selects winner of wheeled armored personnel carrier competition
MELBOURNE, Australia — Japan has selected Finland’s Patria AMV as its next wheeled armored personnel carrier following a two-stage evaluation process to replace its fleet of Type 96 eight-wheel drive armored vehicles. Japan’s Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics Agency announced Friday that the AMV was selected over the Mitsubishi...
