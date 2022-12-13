Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
First ‘Anastasia’ Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
An “Anastasia” mug is the first merchandise for the film to arrive at Walt Disney World. Disney acquired “Anastasia” back in 2019 when they acquired 20th Century Fox, but no merchandise related to the classic Don Bluth flick has appeared in Disney Parks before now. “Anastasia”...
Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love
Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
disneyfoodblog.com
A FUZZY Spirit Jersey Is Now in Disney World, But Beware!
There are so many different ways to show off your love of Disney, but wearing it on your sleeve might be one of our favorites. We’ve seen spirit jerseys dedicated to the 50th anniversary, Coca-Cola, and more. But, we just spotted this brand new one that you might want to buy immediately. Big, warm, fuzzy — this new spirit jersey we found in Disney World is everything we want out of our winter clothing!
WDW News Today
First 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyage Sells Out
Though demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is falling, one early 2023 voyage has sold out. According to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website, the February 18 and 19, 2023 voyage is sold out. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closed May 17 and 18, 2023. Discounts are being offered...
disneytips.com
Disney Parks Announces Closure of Popular Pixar ‘Cars’ Attraction
A fan-favorite attraction based on the hit Disney Pixar film, Cars (2006), will apparently close in early 2023 according to the Disney Parks calendar. Cars tells the story of stuck-up racing celebrity, Lightning McQueen, and his journey to realizing what’s truly important after becoming stranded in the small Route 66 town of Radiator Springs on his way to race for the coveted Piston Cup. The film’s fun soundtrack, detailed worldbuilding, and a cast of heartfelt characters quickly brought it to legendary status with fans of Disney and Pixar animation alike.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Winter Summerland Mini Golf Undergoing Refurbishment in January 2023
The courses of Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf at Walt Disney World will close for refurbishment in January 2023. The Summer Course will close first from January 17 through January 23. After it reopens, the Winter Course will be closed from January 24 through January 30, 2023. Crews will...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Super Nintendo World to Open February 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood
The highly anticipated Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. Universal announced the opening date with video of the land:. We’ve been keeping an eye on construction of Super Nintendo World, which is still underway. Bowser’s head was recently installed on the front of his castle. A map of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood recently surfaced. The land will feature Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge (as seen in the above video), along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping, and dining experiences. The app also recently revealed some information about potential virtual lines for the new land’s grand opening.
Kristen Bell ‘Fools’ Her Whole Family with an Amazing Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree
It wouldn’t be Christmas at Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s house without some good ol’ fashioned holiday pranks! The Armchair Expert podcast host recently shared a “nightmare holiday experience” that totally freaked him out at home, proving that Bell is the mastermind holiday prankster. The prank that had Shepard questioning “the laws of this universe” had to do with their Christmas tree. He recounts the story in his Dec. 9 podcast, explaining that they recently got a “huge, beautiful tree,” which they decorated. But a couple days later, he was in for the shock of his life when he saw the...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Grand Finale of DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at EPCOT
After completing the seven “adven-shares” of DuckTales World Showcase Adventure in EPCOT, guests are treated to a small finale in the game. Before reading about the finale, check out our playthroughs of the pavilion adventures:. Note: each pavilion has several different missions that are randomly assigned, so your...
Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist
It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: TRON Lightcycle Run Testing With People On Ride at Magic Kingdom
After months of testing at various speeds and intervals, TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom has begun testing with people. We saw Cast Members enjoying the coaster this morning. The train was full except for two seats in the two center cars. We spotted TRON Lightcycle / Run testing...
The Daily South
Amazon Has A Secret ‘Very Merry’ Sale Happening Right Now—Score Vacuums, Holiday Decor, And More Up To 81% Off
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just passed, and Christmas is around the corner. After the two biggest sale days of the year, major discounts typically aren’t expected until after the holidays. However, whether you’re finalizing your holiday gift list or sprucing up your home with last-minute holiday decor, a good sale is always appreciated.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Tasting the New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cocktail at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
With “Avatar: The Way of Water” now in theaters and the synergy machine in full swing from Walt Disney World to Shanghai Disneyland, we weren’t surprised at all to find a new cocktail themed to the film on our latest visit to Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This drink is also available at Victoria Falls Lounge and Boma: Flavors of Africa.
WDW News Today
Making of Disney Wish Documentary Airing on National Geographic December 24
National Geographic will air “Making the Disney Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship,” a new documentary, at 9:00 p.m. on December 24, 2022. At a shipyard on Germany’s North Sea, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape; hundreds of construction workers, engineers, architects, designers, animators, cast and crew are transforming 144,000 tons of steel.
WDW News Today
The American Sirens Announce Holiday Green & Red Coconut Club Residency at Universal CityWalk Orlando
The holly, jolly Green & Red Coconut Club is still a popular weekend hangout for those getting in the jolly seasonal spirit, and just in time for the holidays a residency by the vocal group The American Sirens has been announced!. The news was revealed on their Instagram page, where...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Park Closing Earlier Than Disney California Adventure Select Weeknights in January 2023
Closing earlier during less busy seasons is not unusual at all for Disney theme parks around the world, but some changes to the Disneyland Resort operating calendar indicate several nights in January when Disneyland Park will actually close earlier than Disney California Adventure across the esplanade. While Disney California Adventure...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at Roundup Rodeo BBQ Interior in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Alongside the announcement that Roundup Rodeo BBQ would open in spring 2023 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney shared photos from the restaurant’s interior. The backstory of the restaurant is that Andy has built a rodeo restaurant out of toys and other spare items. Pixar animators designed figures and created artwork unique to Roundup Rodeo BBQ. Animators and Imagineers even designed full comic strips starring Woody, which Andy has used as part of the dining room ceiling.
These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
WDW News Today
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to be Closed November 27 and 28, 2023
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closed on November 27 and 28, 2023 (a few days after Thanksgiving). Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will also be closed on May 17 and 18, 2023. Disney has not announced the exact reasons for the closures. One 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage has...
