CoinTelegraph
Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
CoinTelegraph
France may oblige crypto platforms to obtain licenses
Following the global trend of tightening the crypto regulation in the aftermath of recent market failures, France may reassess its eased regime of licensing for digital asset providers. That would challenge the nation’s efforts to present itself as one of the most pro-crypto countries in Europe. According to the...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com continues its worldwide registration push with Brazilian EMI license
Crypto.com has received a Payment Institution License (EMI) from Banco Central do Brasil, the central bank of Brazil. The license will allow it to “continue offering regulated fiat wallet services for customers in Brazil,” according to an announcement on the company’s website. Crypto.com has offered a Visa card in Brazil for purchases in cryptocurrency or fiat since last year.
CoinTelegraph
Researchers use zero-knowledge to address privacy, AML concerns in stablecoins
Researchers from German crypto blockchain-based payments fintech etonec and other organizations have proposed using zero-knowledge proofs to ensure regulatory compliance and privacy in stablecoins. They have created a design that allows fiat-based stablecoins to be used like cash, within limits. The researchers’ design allows a number of limits, including on...
CoinTelegraph
Should crypto projects ever negotiate with hackers? Probably
“A highly profitable trading strategy” was how hacker Avraham Eisenberg described his involvement in the Mango Markets exploit that occurred on Oct. 11. By manipulating the price of the decentralized finance protocol’s underlying collateral, MNGO, Eisenberg and his team took out infinite loans that drained $117 million from the Mango Markets Treasury.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinTelegraph
Anonymous crypto developers belong in prison — and will be there soon
In the months following the announcement of my company’s first experimental title, Cyberstella, visits to my personal LinkedIn profile increased by an astonishing 300%. What does this tell us about the rising trend of anonymous developers popping up in every Web3 community to spam users with investment opportunities and then disappear from the face of the Earth?
CoinTelegraph
The VC-dominated crypto funding model needs a reboot
Does the crypto industry’s funding space need an overhaul? This is one of many questions swirling in the wake of FTX’s downfall: When the prominent exchange collapsed, it left behind a long line of helpless creditors and lenders — including many promising projects dependent on funds promised by Sam Bankman-Fried and company.
CoinTelegraph
FTX wants permission to sell FTX Japan and FTX Europe as well as LedgerX
Lawyers representing FTX are seeking permission from a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell off the firm's Japanese and European branches, derivatives exchange LedgerX and stock-clearing platform Embed. The lawyers note in their Dec. 15 filing that each of these businesses has been under pressure from regulators, which “merit[s] an expeditious...
CoinTelegraph
Industry execs confident in DeFi adoption despite security flaws: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Industry experts are confident in DeFi and believe the sector would continue to see adoption despite its security flaws, primarily due to the...
CoinTelegraph
TrueUSD launches TCNH, a Tron-based stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan
Geneva, Switzerland — Dec. 16, 2022 — We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, a stablecoin pegged to offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest-growing public blockchains, Tron, where users can obtain, hold and trade the token.
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong crypto futures ETFs raise over $70M ahead of debut
Crypto futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CSOP Asset Management have raised $73.6 million in investments ahead of their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Dec. 16. In an announcement, the ETF issuer highlighted that its CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF has raked in $53.8 million, while the CSOP...
CoinTelegraph
Argentina and Barcelona legend Mascherano launches Alchemy Pay NFT Checkout
On Dec. 5, soccer legend and former Argentina national captain Javier Mascherano attended his exclusive nonfungible token (NFT) collection launch co-hosted by SaaSGo and Alchemy Pay in New York. The event celebrated the launch of Alchemy Pay’s NFT Checkout, which makes it easy to purchase NFTs directly using traditional fiat payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, regional mobile wallets and bank transfers. Mascherano appeared in person to announce his NFT collection with SaaSGo and StepN at the event. Alchemy Pay’s NFT Checkout is being used for this NFT collection. Mascherano was able to experience the use of his NFT sneakers on StepN’s move-to-earn app at the launch event and purchased his own NFT using Alchemy Pay’s Checkout.
CoinTelegraph
How crypto data can be beneficial
We all know about cryptocurrency. Now, it’s time to apply the benefits of blockchain technology to data. Cryptocurrency has introduced the paradigm of digital trust to the internet, a revolutionary update that has spurred all kinds of innovation — from dApps to NFTs and other applications of smart contracts. Because we have been able to accomplish digital trust, we’ve also been able to build programmability into money, allowing for trusted, automatic transactions that act according to coded criteria. Programmable money has been the first application of cryptocurrency, inspiring the mantra “In code we trust.”
CoinTelegraph
Microsoft bans cryptocurrency mining on cloud services
Cloud computing giant Microsoft is taking measures to increase stability of its cloud services by forcing new restrictions for activities like cryptocurrency mining. Microsoft has quietly banned crypto mining from its online services in order to better protect its customers and clouds, British technology news agency The Register reported on Dec. 15.
CoinTelegraph
BNB insurance for Binance listing? CZ addresses delisted project's claims
A decentralized social network project called Mithril (MITH) was recently delisted from Binance and in return, the crypto project asked for the 200,000 Binance Coin (BNB) it had to deposit as insurance for listing on the exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao aka CZ responded to MITH’s demand on Twitter with...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase launches tool to recover 'mistakenly sent' ERC-20 tokens
Major cryptocurrency platform Coinbase has offered an asset recovery tool for users who “mistakenly send unsupported tokens” to exchange addresses. In a Dec. 15 announcement, Coinbase said users who sent any of roughly 4,000 ERC-20 tokens to a Coinbase address could recover their previously unrecoverable funds by providing “the Ethereum TXID for the transaction where the asset was lost and the contract address of the lost asset.” The exchange said certain ETC-20 tokens including Wrapped Ether (wETH), TrueUSD (TUSD), and staked Ether (STETH) would be eligible for recovery, with a 5% charge on transactions of more than $100.
CoinTelegraph
Corporate America has finally taken notice of Web3 — US trademark lawyer
This year saw an influx of trademark applications filed by various companies looking to get in on the Web3 action. By November, a total of 4,999 trademark applications had been filed in the United States for cryptocurrencies and digital-related goods and services — according to United States Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Santa Claus rally unlikely, according to on-chain and derivatives data
As the coldest days of the crypto winter set in, investors’ speculative interest in the crypto market has fallen to pre-2021 levels, impairing the chance of a substantial directional price move. However, there’s a possibility of a bear market rally akin to the July through August 2022 uptrend.
CoinTelegraph
FCA’s incoming chair calls for further crypto regulation
The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recently appointed chair has presented an unfriendly attitude toward cryptocurrencies in a cross-party Treasury select committee meeting. Ashley Alder, who will assume control of the FCA in February, told Treasury members on Dec. 14 that cryptocurrency-related businesses were "deliberately evasive" and suggested...
