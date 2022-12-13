Hartselle Lady Tigers’ Brantley Drake and Sarah Bowling recently signed their college scholarships to continue their softball careers. “Seeing girls chase their dreams, and continue playing at the next level, never gets old,” Hartselle softball coach Chris Reeves said. “Both Sarah and Brantley are extremely hard workers, not only on the field but in the classroom as well. Both are extremely bright young ladies and have a bright future ahead of them. It’s great to have that type of leadership in our program for the younger players to look up to.”

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO