Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan man wins Excellence in Agriculture contest
Morgan County’s Josh Melson was honored as the Excellence in Agriculture contest winner Dec. 5 during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Melson and Corteva’s Jacee May.
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers drop heartbreakers to Austin, Mountain Brook
The Hartselle Tigers suffered two heartbreaking losses last week to visiting Austin and Mountain Brook. The Tigers (6-3) battled with 7A Austin for four quarters but came up short in their 80-72 loss. The Black Bears led 18-13 after the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime. They extended their lead...
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s standout players
Cole Lindeman, Priceville, led the Bulldogs to two area wins by leading the team in scoring with 27 points in a win over East Lawrence and 16 points in a win over West Morgan. AJ Holladay, Danville, scored 22 points in the Hawks’ 67-47 win over Falkville. Ben Ellenburg,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle softball athletes sign college scholarships
Hartselle Lady Tigers’ Brantley Drake and Sarah Bowling recently signed their college scholarships to continue their softball careers. “Seeing girls chase their dreams, and continue playing at the next level, never gets old,” Hartselle softball coach Chris Reeves said. “Both Sarah and Brantley are extremely hard workers, not only on the field but in the classroom as well. Both are extremely bright young ladies and have a bright future ahead of them. It’s great to have that type of leadership in our program for the younger players to look up to.”
Hartselle Enquirer
Booth, Miles named 6A coaches of year
The Alabama Baseball Coaches Association awarded Hartselle’s William Booth and Jake Miles at their recent awards banquet. Booth was named the 6A coach of the year following the Tigers’ state championship earlier this year. Miles was named state champion assistant coach of the year. Booth and Miles led...
