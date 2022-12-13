ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastohioparent.com

Check Out Tower City for the Holidays

With Christmas just days away, there’s still plenty of time to get in the holiday spirit. Tower City Center is a one-stop shop for all things merry and bright. Guests can take a break from any last-minute holiday shopping by checking out the festive holiday window displays, chatting with Bruce the Spruce, taking pictures in front of one of the many Christmas trees, and more!
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Bundle up; Here’s the timing on weekend flurries, cold

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy Thursday and cold all day long. Highs will only climb into the mid-30s. The breeze will make it feel a bit cooler as well. A few random flurries with no accumulation is expected. We’ll be watching our eastern lakeshore communities closely Saturday night, a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Atlas Obscura

Old Cleveland Aquarium

For 40 years, Cleveland’s East side was home to the Cleveland Aquarium. In the mid-1950s, The Cleveland Museum of Natural History donated an old building in Gordon Park to the Cleveland Aquarium Society to display aquatic life. Its doors officially opened in 1954. Originally offering 50 displays of freshwater fish, several of the exhibits tripled by 1967 thanks to grant funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Atlas Obscura

House of Wills

This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
CLEVELAND, OH
medinacountylife.com

Family-Owned Boyert’s Farm and their Multiple Winter Events

With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is preparing - including the family-owned Boyert's Greenhouse and Farm in Medina. Along with decorating, Boyert’s hosts many, many Christmas events. Most recently, Boyert’s offered their ‘Visit Santa at The Greenhouse’- which allowed for kids of all ages to meet Santa and get pictures with him.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things We Ate in Cleveland in 2022

Dining out made a full-throated return to Cleveland in 2022, with exciting new openings all over town. It was a satisfying year to write about food, filled with memorable experiences and dishes that made a lasting impression. These are a few of our favorites. Paneer at Amba. 1430 West 28th...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy