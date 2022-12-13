ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability

By Paul Ostrow
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNJvJ_0jgvWn9I00

Protesters are shot with pepper spray as they confront police outside the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020. The city has settled a wave of workers' comp cases with police officers since the murder of George Floyd. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the Minneapolis City Council have inherited and perpetuated a sad history of failures to fix a long-broken system of police discipline. For the past quarter century or more, these failures have harmed residents — especially people of color —and unfairly tarnished the good name of dedicated officers compelled to work with officers who have betrayed their badge.

One more chapter of this legacy will be written this Tuesday when most of the council seems poised to pass an even further weakening of public citizen input into policing. I write this column from the perspective of one who has seen the avoidance of these issues from inside City Hall and from the perspective of a prosecuting attorney who currently enjoys working with law enforcement every day.

There have been many chances to go in a different direction. The departure of Police Chief William McManus, who cited “job insecurity” when he resigned in March 2006 to take over as police chief in San Antonio, was a huge blow to police reform. He diversified the leadership ranks in the department and had a proven record of working with communities of color. His departure was largely a result of the mayor and council’s collective failure to signal the support he needed for reappointment. He also spoke uncomfortable truths. He became one of the longest serving police chiefs in America in San Antonio.

The appointment of Tim Dolan as McManus’ successor in 2006 was a packaged public relations effort void of any coming to terms with issues in the department. Not long after McManus’ departure, an MPD reform plan to include a deputy chief to address institutional racism was hidden from public view and never received a public hearing. Dolan subsequently presented his plan to use “coaching” to improve policing. We now know that the primary impact of “coaching” — which is not considered discipline and therefore not a public record — has been to hide 90% of sustained conduct violations from public view.

Over the past decade, the mayor and City Council have relied on “attorney-client privilege” to shield their uncomfortable discussions of excessive force by police from the public. Following the conviction of former officer Mohamed Noor — who killed Justine Damond — every juror expressed outrage and shock that the serious issues of police oversight and training had been left unaddressed by the city. The City Council refused to have any public discussion of the lessons learned from these  tragic deaths. Instead, they met in closed session and congratulated themselves for their generosity in giving public funds to the victims’ families.

Following a death resulting from the use of a chokehold by an MPD officer in 2010, the City Council awarded a large financial settlement, which also included provisions requiring changes in police training relating to the use of chokeholds.

Nonetheless on the day of George Floyd’s murder, the MPD use of force policy — a public document — still permitted “unconscious neck restraint.” NBC News reported that since 2015, neck restraints were used 237 times by MPD officers, and that in 44 separate incidents people were rendered unconscious because of chokeholds. Despite having the power to ban “unconscious neck restraints” — and arguably the obligation to do so under a court decree — it took the international spotlight of Floyd’s murder for the council to finally act.

Did the murder of Floyd rouse the mayor and City Council to own up to these problems and fix them? Far from it. The calls to “disband, demolish and defund” police departments were not only irresponsible, they were a damning admission that the city’s elected officials were unwilling or unable to govern. Webster’s Dictionary defines “govern” as “to hold in check” or “control, direct, or strongly influence the actions and conduct.” Rather than all of us collectively taking up this challenge, we divided into camps — one irresponsibly vilifying the police and the other paying mere lip service to the problems.

For those who believed the new City Council would open an era of problem solving over politics, the abject failure to address issues in the city’s contract with the Minneapolis Police Federation was news that the old-style of “duck, run and spin” remains in style at City Hall. The City Council chose to do nothing to address the coaching issue even though a minor change in the contract could have addressed it. The majority said that it was too late to make changes and maybe next time .

I was in a very small minority that supported both charter change proposals in the last election. I have always supported a strong executive mayor subject to vigorous oversight of the executive branch by the City Council. I also believe in the City Council’s essential legislative role in setting policies for the MPD. I believe that the mayor’s “exclusive authority” over MPD relates only to his executive authority. Given the critical importance of transparency and accountability in the oversight of policing, this is the moment where the council must fight for the crucial role it plays in our city’s democracy.

Ten years ago, Seattle passed an 87-page comprehensive “Police Accountability Act” during federal oversight of its police department. No less a comprehensive approach is required in Minneapolis. City Council members need to decide what they want their legacy to be — a continuation of failures that may lead to another police murder, or a line in the sand that says clearly and unequivocally that the work of governing the MPD must finally begin.

The post Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 17

Guest
3d ago

How come mayor Frey didn’t address the accountability of the rioters and the criminals. They were the problem during the summer of 2020 riots. The city tries to make it out that these so called protests were peaceful . That’s why businesses were looted, burned and damaged. Pathetic leadership of the city

Reply(2)
18
Alan Witt
3d ago

Minnesota reformer you are stupid. You have a one sided view of events. Frey and the rest of your city council have destroyed MPLS.

Reply
14
Lets get working
3d ago

Minneapolis has had failed leaders for over thirty years. The mayors, city council and the police chiefs they have hired have cost unarmed citizens their life. The worldwide riots after Floyd was murdered cost the lives of over 20 people and the businesses of thousands more. The Democrats have destroyed Minneapolis.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Investigation: Sheriff Hutchinson engaged in racist, sexist and bullying behavior in workplace

Content warning: This report contains disturbing content, including racist and sexist comments as well as homophobic slurs and body shaming.MINNEAPOLIS -- An investigation into Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson found he engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.The independent investigation, conducted by Amy Kern & Associates, began after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel during an April 19 meeting. The initial report claimed he threatened retaliation against staff members who reported concerns about improper time keeping.RELATED: Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David HutchinsonOn...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis City Council proceeds with controversial police oversight body

The Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday passed a controversial ordinance overhauling the city’s existing civilian police oversight process. The ordinance establishes a new Community Commission on Police Oversight (CCPO), which will have 15 members appointed by the mayor and city council. The commission would also serve as a pool for smaller five-member panels that review individual misconduct cases.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur

A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
WOODBURY, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in Minneapolis shooting identified as Abdi Abukar

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say they're investigating the city's 77th homicide of the year, which took place on Tuesday.Officers arrived at the 500 block of Knox Avenue North around 10 p.m. to find a man in his 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was sitting in the driver's seat of the car. Through witness accounts, police learned that a man ran from the area and a vehicle left the area after the shots were fired.No one has been arrested.The victim was identified as 27-year-old Abdi Abukar.Homicides in Minneapolis are down 16% compared to 2021. This time last year, Minneapolis had recorded 92 homicides.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Fired After Second Alleged Theft

Samuel Brinton, the energy official for the Biden administration now accused of stealing multiple pieces of luggage from airports, has reportedly been fired by the Department of Energy. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MinnPost

Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River

At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Joins Osseo, Brooklyn Center in Support of Medicare for All

The Brooklyn Park City Council joined other suburbs and cities in passing a resolution expressing support for the Minnesota Health Plan and the federal Medicare for All Act. Council member Susan Pha, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Wynfred Russell, said that the rising cost of health insurance has contributed to the city’s property tax levy increase.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks

The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
NEW HOPE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy