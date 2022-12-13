Read full article on original website
Yankee Candle Gift Set only $10!
Wow! This is a great deal on this Yankee Candle Gift Set!. Walmart has this Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Signature Small Tumbler Set for just $10 right now!. That’s just $3.33 per candle which is a HOT deal. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose...
KidKraft Bake & Display Play Kitchen only $59.99 shipped + $10 in Kohl’s Cash, plus more!
Kohl’s has some great deals on KidKraft Play Kitchens right now! Plus, for every $50 you spend, you receive $10 in Kohl’s cash!. Get this KidKraft Bake & Display Play Kitchen for just $59.99 shipped + $10 in Kohl’s cash!. Get this KidKraft Laundry Play Set for...
Up to 58% off Wise Owl Outfitter Camping Accessories!
Today only, Amazon is offering up to 58% off Wise Owl Outfitter Camping Accessories! Plus, many of these have extra coupons you can clip. Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock in Medium for just $10.37 when you clip the 35% off e-coupon!
HOT Deals on Clinique Skincare Sets!
HSN currently has Clinique Skincare Sets on sale up to 30% off. Plus, new HSN customers can use code HSN2022 to save an additional $20 off any $40+ purchase. And as a bonus, you’ll score a FREE Clinique Pop Lipstick with your purchase of select sets!. These are great...
Old Navy: Kid’s Microfleece Pajama Jogger Pants only $4.99-$5.99!
Do your kids need new pajama pants? This is a great deal today!. Today only, Old Navy has Boy’s and Girl’s Microfleece Pajama Jogger Pants on sale for just $4.99 and $5.99!. There are several colors and designs to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping...
Free Gold Bond Lotion at Walgreens!
You can get free Gold Bond Lotion or Cream at Walgreens! Here’s how:. (or Gold Bond Healing Hydrating Cream) Use $3/1 Gold Bond Digital Coupon (limit 1, x12/24) Pay $1.49, Submit for $1.50/1 Gold Bond Lotion Cream or Ointment Ibotta Cashback (limit 5, x12/14) Free after coupon and cash...
Six LEGO Minifigures Building Toy Sets only $20.99!
These LEGO Minifigures Sets would make great stocking stuffers. Target has this LEGO Minifigures Building Toy Set (6 Pack) for just $20.99 right now!. That’s just $3.50 per pack which is a great deal. These would make perfect stocking stuffers. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Metro Line Train Table Set only $89.99 shipped (Reg. $285!)
Wow! This is such a great deal on this Metro Line Train Table Set!. Today only, Macy’s has this Metro Line Train Table Set for just $89.99 shipped! Even better, this arrives by Christmas!. This is a fantastic deal on this table set and it gets good reviews. Thanks,...
Huge Savings on Luggage Sets!
Zulily is having a huge sale on Luggage and Luggage Sets with up to 65% off right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off these prices at checkout!. There are lots of sets to choose from with brands like World Traveler, Chariot,...
Honeywell 16-Foot Indoor LED Strip Light with Remote only $9.97!
These LED Strip Lights would make a great gift for a tween or teen!. Walmart has this 16.4″ Honeywell Multi Color Motion Activated RGB Indoor LED Strip Light with Remote for only $9.97 right now!. This is regularly $24.97 and has great reviews. A fun gift idea for a...
Men’s Flannel Button-Down Shirts only $11.24 at Kohl’s!
Men's Flannel Button-Down Shirts only $11.24 at Kohl's!
Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Set only $27!
Oh my goodness! These Squishmallows Travel Sets are SO cute!. Walmart has these Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Sets with 18″ Luggage and 10″ Plush Backpack for only $27 right now!. There are four colors to choose from. These are SO cute and would make such a great gift idea.
Silicone Spatula 4-Piece Set only $3.12!
Amazon has this 4-Piece Silicone Spatula Set for just $6.24! Plus, the orange color is on sale Buy One, Get One Free!. Buy two sets and you will pay just $3.12 per set which is such a hot deal. This has thousands of five star reviews. Sign up for a...
Up to 60% off Melissa & Doug Toys!
Right now, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Melissa & Doug Toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Block Set for just $20.99!. Get this Melissa & Doug Deluxe Doll Set for just $50.49 shipped!. Get this Melissa & Doug Lifelike...
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie only $6.99!
This is a super hot deal on this popular TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie!. Amazon has this TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie for only $6.99 right now!. There are three color options to choose from at this price: Sunset/Mermaid, Light Pink and Dark Pink, and Light Pink +...
Del Monte Fruit Cups 12-Pack for just $5.19 shipped!
Here’s a great stock up deal on these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups!. Amazon has these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups (12 count) for just $5.58 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Or get this...
Hot Deals on VTech and LeapFrog Toys!
Today only, Amazon is offering hot deals on VTech and LeapFrog Toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this VTech Peppa Pig Let’s Chat Learning Phone for only $9.99!. Get this VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe for only $34.99 shipped!. Get this VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch...
Free Sample of Downy Unstopables!
Sign up for a FREE Sample of Downy Unstopables! Here's how to get this deal:
Tea Tree Hair and Body Moisturizer Leave-In Conditioner only $8.74 shipped!
This is a great deal on this Tea Tree Hair and Body Moisturizer Leave-In Conditioner!. Amazon has this Tea Tree Hair and Body Moisturizer Leave-In Conditioner for just $8.74 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is such a great deal on this highly rated conditioner. Note: Once...
Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs only $15!
Looking forward to snowy days? This is a GREAT deal on these Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs!. Today only, Amazon has Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs for only $15!. Choose from several options. This is a great deal and won’t last long....
