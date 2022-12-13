UPDATE: Minor injuries after 13-car pileup on US 12 Tuesday

UPDATE: Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting US-12 is fully open following an earlier crash.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper only minor injuries were reported. In a tweet, he said there were 13 cars involved in a pileup in the eastbound lanes at the Snake River Bridge. That is an increase from the initial report of 12 vehicles.

Previous Story:

Franklin County – A large crash closed Eastbound lanes of US-12 near the Franklin-Walla Walla County line early Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says at least 13 vehicles crashed on the Snake River Bridge, and the clean-up is expected to take some time. It is unclear when the Eastbound lanes of the highway will be re-opened.

The sheriff’s office says despite the number of vehicles involved in the crash, there were no major injuries.

The Columbia School District AM Bus Route 1 and 6 are delayed because of the closure.

The crash comes almost 24 hours after another serious crash on the highway in Pasco. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted that a semi truck roll-over blocked Northbound lanes of SR-397 near the I-182/US-12 interchange Monday morning.

Dense fog and below-freezing temperatures raise the risk of icy roads, particularly on bridges and interchanges where cold air surrounds the roadway. Drivers are advised to slow down and avoid using cruise control, which can send your vehicle spinning out of control if you encounter a slick spot.

