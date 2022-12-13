ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments

Bruce Bentley
3d ago

if Hobbs stops closing gaps on the border with Mexico than she is putting the people in this state at risk of death and more from Fentinal also child trafficking. She will hurt her state and it's people.

alek
3d ago

You know if they don’t work and it’s costing too much why are they so concerned about removing them?. Wouldn’t it be better to just leave them and stop adding anymore and remove them when an agreement can be reached to build an actual wall?.

Judy Mac
3d ago

biden is breaking the law by letting all the illegals come over and is running the U.S.

Related
riviera-maya-news.com

Arizona ceases container placement along Mexico border

Mexico City, Mexico — The state of Arizona says it has ceased the placement of metal containers along the border with Mexico and that they are willing to “cooperate” in their removal. “The placement of containers as a barrier has always been a temporary solution until the...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Sinema secures $146 million to strengthen Arizona water security

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured over $146 million in water priorities to strengthen Arizona’s water security and future in the Water Resources Development Act, which was included in the annual defense legislation. “Arizona’s future and prosperity depends on our water supply – and I’m proud to secure these...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

1-on-1 with Governor-elect Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — On Jan. 2, 2023, Katie Hobbs will officially become Arizona's 24th governor and make history as Arizona's 5th female governor. Hobbs sat down with Team 12's Tram Mai ahead of her inauguration to discuss what motivated her to run for office and what actions she plans to take.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says

PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of the Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn’t leave a lot of breathing room when the average monthly costs for groceries and healthcare in the U.S. clock in at $411.83 and $431.42 respectively. Although benefits will likely jump significantly in 2023, so too will costs, as inflation hasn’t showed signs of slowing down just yet.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Ducey bids farewell to Governor’s office

He began with holiday greetings and a simple thank you for Arizona. “Thank you for entrusting me with the privilege of being Governor of this great state for the past 8 years. It has been a blessing. Angela and I could not be more grateful,” he said. Ducey spent...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Vestar-led ‘Sip and Stroll’ now permanent after Gov. Ducey signs legislation

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) (PHOENIX) What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories

In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims.  Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments

