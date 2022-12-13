Read full article on original website
Bruce Bentley
3d ago
if Hobbs stops closing gaps on the border with Mexico than she is putting the people in this state at risk of death and more from Fentinal also child trafficking. She will hurt her state and it's people.
alek
3d ago
You know if they don’t work and it’s costing too much why are they so concerned about removing them?. Wouldn’t it be better to just leave them and stop adding anymore and remove them when an agreement can be reached to build an actual wall?.
Judy Mac
3d ago
biden is breaking the law by letting all the illegals come over and is running the U.S.
riviera-maya-news.com
Arizona ceases container placement along Mexico border
Mexico City, Mexico — The state of Arizona says it has ceased the placement of metal containers along the border with Mexico and that they are willing to “cooperate” in their removal. “The placement of containers as a barrier has always been a temporary solution until the...
azbigmedia.com
Sinema secures $146 million to strengthen Arizona water security
Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema secured over $146 million in water priorities to strengthen Arizona’s water security and future in the Water Resources Development Act, which was included in the annual defense legislation. “Arizona’s future and prosperity depends on our water supply – and I’m proud to secure these...
arizonasuntimes.com
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
12news.com
1-on-1 with Governor-elect Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX — On Jan. 2, 2023, Katie Hobbs will officially become Arizona's 24th governor and make history as Arizona's 5th female governor. Hobbs sat down with Team 12's Tram Mai ahead of her inauguration to discuss what motivated her to run for office and what actions she plans to take.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Judge Approves Lake Request to Examine Ballots
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has approved Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have ballots inspected as she prepares for trial in her ongoing challenge to the state’s gubernatorial contest. Judge Peter Thompson on Thursday issued the ruling, which allows the inspection of random ballots...
WIFA may fast-track desalination plant, 'large expenditure of taxpayer dollars' without public comment, lawmakers say
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona water experts have been talking about converting seawater into drinkable water in the abstract, with no timeline for when the theoretical new source of water would become a reality. That reality got a lot closer suddenly on Friday when lawmakers announced a state water authority...
Bureau of Indian Affairs adjusts electric power rates for the San Carlos Irrigation Project in Arizona
News Release U.S. Department of the InteriorBureau of Indian Affairs The Bureau of Indian Affairs today announced final electric power rate increases for the San Carlos Irrigation Project-Power Division for the first time in over 16 years. The final electric power rate increases have been published ...
KGUN 9
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of the Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office...
AOL Corp
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn’t leave a lot of breathing room when the average monthly costs for groceries and healthcare in the U.S. clock in at $411.83 and $431.42 respectively. Although benefits will likely jump significantly in 2023, so too will costs, as inflation hasn’t showed signs of slowing down just yet.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
azpm.org
Ducey bids farewell to Governor’s office
He began with holiday greetings and a simple thank you for Arizona. “Thank you for entrusting me with the privilege of being Governor of this great state for the past 8 years. It has been a blessing. Angela and I could not be more grateful,” he said. Ducey spent...
One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State
'Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West.'
Lawsuit filed regarding constitutionality of Arizona Proposition 209, which addressed medical and other debt
On Nov. 8, Arizona voters approved Proposition 209 with 72% of the vote. The citizen-initiated measure is designed to reduce interest rates on debt accrued from receiving healthcare services, as well as increase the value of certain property and assets exempt from debt collection processes. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge...
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
2news.com
Nevada Secretary Of State Issued Subpoena In 2020 Election Investigation
Officials in Clark County received a subpoena as well along with officials in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona. All of the states the DOJ subpoenaed are key battlegrounds that Trump and his allies targeted as they tried to overturn the election.
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vestar-led ‘Sip and Stroll’ now permanent after Gov. Ducey signs legislation
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) (PHOENIX) What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Democrats’ efforts to verify votes could have tipped Arizona’s closest race
If Democrat Kris Mayes holds on to her narrow lead in Arizona’s attorney general race, the votes that put her decisively ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh likely were secured after Election Day. Mission for Arizona, an organization jointly operated by the campaign for Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and the...
kawc.org
Attorney for Arizona Gov.-Elect Hobbs says opponent's claims that election was rigged are false
PHOENIX -- Claims by failed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake that the general election was rigged and that printer issues were caused by "intentional misconduct'' are little more than speculation and should be dismissed, the attorney for Katie Hobbs, her successful Democratic foe argued Thursday. In new legal filings, Alexis...
Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories
In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims. Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
