IGN
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 - Official Consoles Release Trailer
Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is available now for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the console launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3, which brings a new tribe, added weapons, activities, and more.
IGN
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022
The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Includes a Wild Easter Egg Relating to Cyberpunk 2077's Biggest Mystery
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update includes a bizarre Easter Egg relating to Cyberpunk 2077's biggest mystery. YouTuber xLetalis, who has discovered just about every other Easter Egg and secret hidden within The Witcher 3, posted a new video that outlines how to uncover the mystery and how it relates to a Cyberpunk 2077 secret that still has players scrambled more than two years after the game launched.
IGN
The Pokémon Anime's Next Series Ditches Ash and Pikachu for Two New Protagonists
Update 12/16/2022 9:12 a.m. PT: A number of other new hints have appeared hinting at what's to come for Ash Ketchum, as well as what to expect from his farewell series and the brand new anime series coming next year. First off, there's a new poster for Ash's final special...
IGN
Wutai Spies Locations
Part of Zack's journey in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion includes his involvement in helping the evil Shinra Corporation fight against the nation of Wutai. While the war is ended pretty quickly, you'll be tasked to find Wutai spies all over Midgar. In this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you where to find all 6 Wutai spies.
IGN
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones
The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
IGN
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic
The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
IGN
Henry Cavill Confirms He Will Not Return as Superman: 'My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed'
After James Gunn announced that the master plan for new DC has been finalized, Henry Cavill has taken to Instagram to confirm that he will not be returning as Superman in this new era. Gunn took to Twitter later this week to announce that he and DC Studios co-president Peter...
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Prologue
6:13 - Vs. Behemoth. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
Where to Get Xbox Series X Before Christmas
We are in the final push for the holidays, and if you know someone hoping to get an Xbox this year, the good news is, you still have a chance. The less-good news is, your time is running out. Get an Xbox Before Christmas. Now, shipping and availability is largely...
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Griss is one of the main antagonist Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. One of the fearsome enemies known as "The Four Hounds", Griss is part of a group dedicated to resurrecting the Fell Dragon that was sealed away 1,000 years ago. Griss is a powerful magician, and has a violent, crazed personality. He is joined by his companions Mauvier, Zephia, and Marni.
IGN
BeamNG.drive - Official Johnson Valley Update 0.27 Trailer
BeamNG.drive is a dynamic soft-body physics vehicle simulator. BeamNG.drive has released the biggest update yet bringing new vehicles, new missions, and an all-new desert map called Johnson Valley. Johnson Valley is a top-tier destination for those in search of an off-road adventure, inspired by both its real-life counterpart in Southern California and the neighboring Kelso Dunes. BeamNG.drive's Johnson Valley Update 0.27 is available now for PC.
IGN
It’s Christmas time in the new GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE update!
Since its oﬃcial launch in November, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has attracted many anime, mobile, RPG and shooter fans in Japan, South Korea and the US. The game has reached top spots in Google Play and Apple App Store, where it’s currently rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars with over twenty thousand reviews. The game boasts a theme song from Sawano Hiroyuki, the man behind the original Attack on Titan theme.
IGN
Scream VI Teaser Trailer Sees Ghostface Terrorise New York City
The first teaser trailer for Scream VI is here, giving fans a glimpse of the next chilling chapter in the decades-long slasher saga as Ghostface sets out to unleash a new reign of terror in New York. The brief trailer takes the franchise to a new setting as it sees...
IGN
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First
The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the 2008 sci-fi horror classic. Well, mostly faithful. EA Motive has seized the opportunity to improve on the original, and so some sequences play out differently than you remember. An early example is the moment in which protagonist Isaac Clarke watches a corpse transform into a necromorph for the first time.
IGN
Henry Cavill Joins Warhammer 40K Adaptation at Amazon - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Amazon Studios has announced that it has secured the rights to Warhammer 40,000, and plans to start a “universe of Warhammer programming” that will be executive produced by and star Henry Cavill. The Pokémon Company has just announced its next Pokémon anime series, and for the first time in 25 years, the main anime storyline won't feature Ash and Pikachu. Finally, Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions has partnered with Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a movie based on Death Stranding.
IGN
Five Nights at Freddy's Casts Its Two Leads
After a tumultuous seven years since indie horror sensation Five Nights at Freddy’s was optioned for a film adaptation, the upcoming movie has finally found its two leads. According to a report by Deadline, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson are set to become the movie's leads, though Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, hasn’t yet announced what roles they’ll take on.
IGN
The Whale: Watch the New Trailer for the Movie Starring Brendan Fraser
Check out the new trailer for The Whale, the movie starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. The Whale tells the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The movie is based on the play and written by Samuel D. Hunter.
