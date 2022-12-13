Bills sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to the wide receivers room in the home stretch of the 2022 regular season schedule.

The team announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad on Tuesday, as he has decided to come out of retirement to re-join the Bills. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo was the first to report the signing.

To make room on the practice squad for Beasley, the Bills have released second-year wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Garafolo added further on Tuesday that Beasley will start on the Bills’ practice squad, but is expected to be elevated to the game day roster in short order. The team is allotted a maximum three game day elevations per-player before they have to be added to the active 53-man roster.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons with the Bills between 2019-21, amassing 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 10.6 yards per-reception with Josh Allen throwing him the ball.

During his 11-year NFL career, Beasley has registered 34 touchdowns and compiled 5,726 yards receiving on 554 career receptions between the Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beasley recently played earlier this year in Tampa Bay, getting in two games with the Buccaneers before stepping away and initially retiring.

The veteran re-joins the wide receivers room in Orchard Park with a number of familiar names, including Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow (IR) and fellow practice squad receivers Tanner Gentry and John Brown. Also on the roster at wide receiver includes Khalil Shakir and Jamison Crowder (IR).