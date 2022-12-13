ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

By Brayton J Wilson
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiNpM_0jgvW8Es00

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to the wide receivers room in the home stretch of the 2022 regular season schedule.

The team announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad on Tuesday, as he has decided to come out of retirement to re-join the Bills. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo was the first to report the signing.

To make room on the practice squad for Beasley, the Bills have released second-year wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Garafolo added further on Tuesday that Beasley will start on the Bills’ practice squad, but is expected to be elevated to the game day roster in short order. The team is allotted a maximum three game day elevations per-player before they have to be added to the active 53-man roster.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons with the Bills between 2019-21, amassing 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 10.6 yards per-reception with Josh Allen throwing him the ball.

During his 11-year NFL career, Beasley has registered 34 touchdowns and compiled 5,726 yards receiving on 554 career receptions between the Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beasley recently played earlier this year in Tampa Bay, getting in two games with the Buccaneers before stepping away and initially retiring.

The veteran re-joins the wide receivers room in Orchard Park with a number of familiar names, including Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow (IR) and fellow practice squad receivers Tanner Gentry and John Brown. Also on the roster at wide receiver includes Khalil Shakir and Jamison Crowder (IR).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZC77_0jgvW8Es00
Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

Beasley back on field with Bills

The wide receiver was re-signed by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, several weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football, returning to the organization and city where he spent all of 2019-2021.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 15

After another win for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday over an AFC East rival, how high is Howard Simon riding the team ahead of Saturday night’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins? It’s the Week 15 edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
962
Followers
4K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy