A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Chicago
While Chicago isn't exactly known for romance, it's one of the best places in the world to meet people -- making it an ideal location for singles to call home.
15 Budget-Friendly Ideas For Organizing Your Closet
Regardless of the size of your closet, the right organizers will go a long way in helping you keep things tidy. See our favorite tools for inspiration.
The Easiest Way To Install Bifold Doors, According To An Expert
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, expert Greg Evans shares the easiest method for installing bifold doors between an indoor and outdoor space.
What's The Difference? Reupholstery Vs. Recovering
Do you have an old sofa that's seen better days, but you're unsure if you should reupholster or recover it? Here is what differentiates the two processes.
The Best City To Live In If You're An Artist
Artists throughout history have had to move to the right city for their careers and art to flourish. Find out which city is the best for artists.
Paul O'Leary And Helen Parker Talk For The Love Of Kitchens – Exclusive Interview
"For the Love of Kitchens" hosts Paul O'Leary and Helen Parker gave us a look at Season 2, what makes deVOL kitchens special, and their future plans.
An $800K Ohio Home Has A Basement Fit For A Party Animal
You can "go out" all night long without ever leaving this $800,000 Ohio home. Check out the unique features that transform it into a personal nightclub.
30 Of The Most Adorable Pieces Of Wall Art For A Kid's Room
Decorating a child's room can be an enjoyable task since you can have fun while you get to make decisions about the décor, especially the artwork.
Why Natural Fiber Flooring Is Perfect For Your Home
While there are benefits to both natural and synthetic flooring materials, there are several reasons to go with a natural choice. Here's why.
You Can Stay In A North Carolina Airbnb That Is A Converted School Bus
Staying in Airbnbs is a great way to travel to new places and experience adventure, and this converted school bus in North Carolina is no exception.
One 200K A Month Florida Rental Home Is A Star Trek Fan's Dream
Calling all "Star Trek" fans! If you're in need of a place to rent in Florida, this house in the Boca Raton area may be the one of your dreams.
The Secret To Getting Your Christmas Cactus To Bloom
When you have a plant with the word Christmas in its name, you're most likely counting on it to blossom just as it comes time to celebrate the holiday.
