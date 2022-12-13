ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wrangler Boots Up with Lucchese

By Angela Velasquez
 3 days ago
Wrangler is paying tribute to its Western roots with commemorative cowboy boots.

As the heritage jean maker winds down 75th anniversary celebrations, it teamed with 139-year-old bootmaker Lucchese for limited edition co-branded Wrangler for Lucchese men’s cowboy boots .

Handmade in Texas, the Wrangler for Lucchese boots are crafted from full quill ostrich and ranch hand leather. The $895 boots incorporate subtle signature embellishments like a special Wrangler pull strap and interior laser etching honoring milestone anniversary.

“Lucchese and Wrangler meet at the intersection of rich legacies, time-honored craftsmanship and the celebration of Western culture,” said Doug Kindy, Lucchese president. “With Wrangler celebrating 75 years of timeless heritage, Lucchese is honored to ride alongside another western legend.”

Wrangler’s collaboration with Lucchese also includes a style of co-branded men’s slim bootcut jeans. The button-fly jeans are made with unwashed selvedge denim from the Kontoor Brands-owned label’s long-time supplier Cone Denim and are cut and sewn in North Carolina. The jeans’ Ranch Hand leather logo patches are made and debossed by Lucchese’s El Paso factory.

The $495 jeans have “clean edging and dark ink yarn for crisp cowboy dressing,” Wrangler said.

Wrangler’s partnership with Lucchese follows a year of collaborations with Gant, Pendleton, Billabong and The Brooklyn Circus. The Lucchese collection, however, underscores Wrangler’s efforts to preserve the culture and heritage of the American cowboy.

Wrangler x Lucchese

“Drawing upon our shared western roots, Lucchese x Wrangler celebrates the courageous individuality and unparalleled spirit of the American cowboy,” said Allen Montgomery, Wrangler vice president Western and workwear. “We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Lucchese for such a monumental collaboration that showcases the best of the West with premium pieces that illustrate Wrangler’s commitment to the western lifestyle.”

The boots and jeans are available exclusively at Lucchese’s website and at select Lucchese stores.

