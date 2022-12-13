ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CNN Unveils 2023 Original Series And Films Slate: Projects Include ‘Giuliani,’ Jake Tapper-Hosted ‘United States Of Scandal’ And ‘The 2010s’

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wk3F_0jgvVtAD00

CNN unveiled its slate of series and films planned for 2023, as the original projects unit prepares to scale back and take production in house.

The lineup of original series includes Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor?, debuting on Jan. 8, as well as United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper and another devoted to the history of Las Vegas. Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Mark Herzog also return with another in their “decades” projects, this one focusing on the 2010s.

But the lineup will look far different in coming years, as the network announced in October that it was pulling back on original series and films, ending collaborations with outside partners. Most of the projects on the slate were in the works before the decision was made.

Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, said in a statement, “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”

Newly announced projects for CNN Films include Blue Carbon and Chowchilla , both of which are working titles.

The lineup of series below:

Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor? : The four part series features interviews with friends and former colleagues, telling the story of how Giuliani went from hero in the aftermath of 9/11 to the chief promoter of 2020 election conspiracy theories. CNN Original Series and Left/Right are partners on the project, which will launch with two episodes on Jan. 8.

The 2010s : The decade of Instagram, President Barack Obama, marriage equality, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and Trumpism already is the source of a retrospective, as the Hanks-Goetzman-Herzog return as executive producers.

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper: The CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent hosts a six-part series in which he sits down with individuals who have been at the center of scandal, examining what motivates them to “break the rules and what happens when they are caught,” according to the network. The project is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Vegas: The Story of Sin: The project, which has a working title, is a four-part series looking at the last 70 years of the fabled gambling mecca in the desert. It’s produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment. Executive Producers are Robert Friedman, Stephen J. Morrison and Mike Powers.

The series’ join previously announced Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico , from RAW TV, the production company behind Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy , and See It Loud: The History of Black Television, a five part docuseries from executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter at The SpringHill Company.

New titles to CNN Films’ line up include:

Blue Carbon: The project, with a working title, follows Jayda G on a journey to understand how blue carbon can help reverse changes from global warming. The term is one that is given to seagrass meadows, mangroves, and tidal marshes, ecosystems that are disappearing. The project is produced by Make Waves Media and Tangled Bank Studios and directed by Nicolas Brown. Wu Tang Clan founding member RZA provides the score.

Chowchilla , also a working title, is the true story of a mass kidnapping of schoolchildren in California in 1976, from director Paul Solet and produced by Zipper Bros Films and Sutter Road Picture Company.

The films join previously announced projects Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, American Pain, Glitch: The Rise and Fall Of HQ Trivia , and Little Richard: I Am Everything. Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over will debut on Jan. 1 as part of the network’s New Year’s Day programming.


More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

United Ukrainian Ballet Company The Focus Of Feature Doc ‘Front Row’ From Banijay-Backed ‘Human Playground’ Indie Scenery

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch docs indie Scenery is lining up a feature about a Ukrainian refugee ballet company. The doc, Front Row, is currently shooting across Europe as the company performs its special dance performance ‘Giselle’ in cities such as London and Paris. Dutch filmmaker Miriam Guttman, whose three-parter Seeds of Deceit was part of the Official Selection at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is directing. No partners are involved at this stage, and the plan is to shoot more footage and release the doc at festivals in 2024. Should Ukraine capital Kiev become safer, the company will perform there but Ukraine remains locked in battle with...
Deadline

‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives

It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
Deadline

Tyler Perry Sets Next Film At Netflix: ‘Six Triple Eight’ About Only All-Black Female WWII Battalion

Tyler Perry is set to helm his fourth movie at Netflix, Six Triple Eight, which follows the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female troop in the World War II effort. Perry is adapting from an article by Kevin M. Hymel which was published in Sovereign Media’s WWII History Magazine. The 855 women of the 6888th joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing. However, they were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only...
Deadline

Hulu Orders ‘Standing By’ To Series From 20th TV Animation; Creators Are Dan Levy & Ally Pankiw

Disgruntled angels are coming to Hulu. The streamer has ordered Standing By, a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also one another.   The animated series is from 20th TV Animation and creators Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw. Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels,” said Levy and Pankiw in a joint statement....
Deadline

Hollywood Hypnotist Dr. Dante, Briefly Married To Lana Turner, Set As Latest Chapter Of Campside Media’s ‘Chameleon’ Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Ronald Dante, a hypnotist and scam artist who was Lana Turner’s seventh and last husband, is to be the subject of the next Chameleon podcast. Campside Media, which is behind the anthology series that started with the story of the Hollywood con queen, and Sony Music Entertainment are launching Dr. Dante on January 9. It will tell Dante’s story of being a prodigiously talented hypnotist, and not an actual doctor, whose mind-bending schemes spanned decades. Dante worked the smoke-filled nightclubs of 1960s Hollywood and rode the self-help craze of the 1980s and 90s, hypnotizing women out of their fortunes, taking...
MICHIGAN STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Remembered: Adam Lambert, Leah Remini & Others Pay Tribute To Their “Warm, Joyful And Loving” Friend & Colleague

Refresh for updates… Colleague, friends and fans of Stephen Boss, better known as tWitch, are paying tribute to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance competitor today after the shocking news of his death at age 40. “Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit,” said Lambert in a tweet. “Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy.” “Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show,” Remini said on Instagram, “I got to know him better this summer when I...
The Independent

Sen John Kennedy mocked for adoring praise of Elon Musk: ‘He’s got oranges the size of beachballs’

GOP Senator John Kennedy has been widely mocked for praising Elon Musk as having “oranges the size of beachballs”.The Louisana Republican appeared to mix his metaphors while contrasting the Twitter CEO with Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.Upset at a new climate change-themed documentary, To The End, in which Ms Ocasio-Cortez appears, Mr Kennedy said the movie had made him “appreciate Elon Musk that much more”.Mr Musk had taken a “very corouageous stand on the First Amendment” since his $44bn purchase of Twitter, he told Fox News.For that, detractors were “beating on him like...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
The Independent

Nigerian chess prodigy, 12, who won championship living in homeless shelter given asylum in US

Chess prodigy Tanitoluwa “Tani” Adewumi, who fled Nigeria along with his family in 2017 fearing attacks from terror group Boko Haram, has been given asylum in the US, his family confirmed.He rose to stardom in 2019 with his striking chess skill as he beat 73 opponents in his age group in New York, claiming the state championship and setting a record.At the age of 10 he was named National Master and in 2021 he was awarded his current title of International Chess Federation (Fide) Master, a designation awarded by the international chess governing body.With trophies multiplying, though he moved up...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 43 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: This story reveals details from the Survivor finale. Talk about a Christmas gift: Mike “Gabler” Gabler, a 51-year-old heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas, won Season 43 of Survivor. And he vowed to give all of his winnings to charity. Host Jeff Probst revealed the winner in the jungles of Fiji, not in a Los Angeles soundstage in front of a studio audience. Even the aftershow took place minutes after Gabler’s win was announced. Cassidy Clark, a 26-year-old designer from Plano, Texas, came in second and Owen Knight, a 30-year-old college admissions director from Bethesda, Maryland, was third. Gabler vowed to...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

New ‘Barbie’ Teaser With Margot Robbie Features Helen Mirren As Narrator

As we head into a robust holiday season where all studios want to trailer on 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water to show off their summer 2023, here’s the new Warner Bros teaser to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie as the title doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. MORE… More from Deadline'Barbie' Teaser Enlists Helen Mirren For Wink At '2001' And Offers Just A Splash Of Day-Glo SpectacleGreta Gerwig Says She Was "Terrified" That 'Barbie' Might Be "A Career-Ender"Margot Robbie Talks Acting, Producing & Rewriting 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Scenes With Scorsese: "The Crazier You Are, The More Marty Will Like It"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet Gallery
Deadline

Deadline Launches Its Contenders Film: LA3C Streaming Site

Deadline on Thursday launched its streaming site for Contenders Film LA3C: Conversations With Contenders, the awards-season event that took place Saturday as part of the lineup of the LA3C culture and music festival in downtown Los Angeles. Click here to launch the streaming site. The latest group of panels in our Contenders series featured new conversations with casts and creatives of buzzy pics, with the likes of Will Smith, Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Ryan Coogler, Jerry Bruckheimer, Guillermo del Toro, Eddie Redmayne, Kerry Condon and Ron Howard and more discussing the paths their projects took to get to this point in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sci-Fi Medical Drama From Joshua Troke, Mickey Fisher & Justin Lin Set At NBC With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a script commitment with penalty to an untitled sci-fi medical drama from Joshua Troke (Good Sam), Extant and Reverie creator Mickey Fisher, Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal. Written and executive produced by Troke, the Untitled Joshua Troke Project follows the hardworking team of doctors caring for the pioneering residents and thrill-seeking visitors on the United States’ first lunar colony. Fisher supervises and serves as executive producer. Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula executive produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Troke is...
Deadline

Jane Fonda Says Cancer In Remission: “Best Birthday Present Ever”

Jane Fonda disclosed today that her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy treatment. In a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!,” the two-time Oscar winning actor and climate awareness activist writes, in part, “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy...
Deadline

Deadline

148K+
Followers
41K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy