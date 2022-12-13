ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Botanic Garden begins installing new bridge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It won't be long until there's something new at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. They began work Friday morning to install a new bridge on the grounds. The 31-foot-long bridge will eventually link the Bumgarner Lotus Pool with the future Stanford Family Liberty Garden. The bridge...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cimarron Turnpike completes transition over to PlatePay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has fully converted US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling. Drivers can now travel from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater or I-35 completely cashless. The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the SH-99 toll plaza intersection near...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State's pediatrics group brings gifts to Eugene Field elementary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State's Center for Health Sciences and Medicine Pediatrics visited the Eugene Field Elementary School Friday morning. And they came bearing gifts. Students received books, toys and even winter clothes for the cold weather. This day of holiday spirit is a tradition at Eugene Fields,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Midtown Tulsa's OK Cookie Momster robbed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The OK Cookie Momster was robbed Tuesday night according to a Facebook post. The dessert shop reported that no one was hurt during the incident. They praised the Tulsa Police Department for its fast response to assist. The shop says will operate its regular business...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow holds annual State of the City

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City luncheon on Wednesday. City Manager Michael Spurgeon discussed economic development, community development and upcoming bond projects. He will also provided an update on completed, current and future construction projects. "We love holding...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Community Response Team helps serves those in mental health crises

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As mental health stays top of mind this December, the City of Tulsa’s Community Response Team (CRT) is continuing to serve those in emergent mental health crisis through its proactive and life-saving response methods, the City of Tulsa said. The team is made up...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa forms task force to fight homelessness

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled a new task force Friday to fight homelessness. Eleven members of the public, private, and non-profit sectors will come together to study and address the issue. The City of Tulsa housing policy director and task force member Travis Hulse said there’s a lot to figure out.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City Council gives non-profit extension for grant application

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council spent its meeting Wednesday trying to determine why a Tulsa nonprofit that's helped low-income homeowners for nearly 40 years had its annual grant application denied by the city. "To be perfectly frank, we were shocked when we got this notice that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

U.S Marine returns home to Tulsa after three years away

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Marine Corporal Riley Ingram has returned home to Tulsa for the first time in three years. Riley Ingram's mother, Debra Morrow Ingram, said her son was stationed in Okinawa, Japan on Jan. 12, 2020, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there became no clear answer on when he would be able to return.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Beloved Philbrook garden cat Acer dies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum made the heartbreaking announcement that beloved garden cat Acer has crossed the rainbow bridge. Acer is the Philbrook's most well-known and outgoing garden cat, becoming a local celebrity to many visitors. “The entire Philbrook team, and especially those staff who cared for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Midtown donut shop burglarized twice in 2 days

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was left with glass-covered floors this morning after being burglarized for the second night in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, suffered two break-ins, just 24 hours apart. At this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donations with $250 during 12 days of Christmas

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card for donating blood during the 12 days of Christmas. Beginning Dec. 13 and running through the 24, individuals can go to any donor center or mobile blood drive and receive a 202 red Christmas ornament on top of being entered in a raffle to win a gift card.
TULSA, OK

