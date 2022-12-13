Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden begins installing new bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It won't be long until there's something new at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. They began work Friday morning to install a new bridge on the grounds. The 31-foot-long bridge will eventually link the Bumgarner Lotus Pool with the future Stanford Family Liberty Garden. The bridge...
KTUL
Public memorial for Oklahoma Club Q victim at All Souls Unitarian Church
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends and family are remembering a Broken Arrow man killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub last month. All Souls Unitarian Church is hosting a public memorial Friday for 28-year-old Daniel Aston. During the service, the minister will address hate crimes against...
KTUL
Cimarron Turnpike completes transition over to PlatePay
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has fully converted US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling. Drivers can now travel from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater or I-35 completely cashless. The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the SH-99 toll plaza intersection near...
KTUL
Oklahoma State's pediatrics group brings gifts to Eugene Field elementary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State's Center for Health Sciences and Medicine Pediatrics visited the Eugene Field Elementary School Friday morning. And they came bearing gifts. Students received books, toys and even winter clothes for the cold weather. This day of holiday spirit is a tradition at Eugene Fields,...
KTUL
New District 5 city councilor prepares 100 Christmas meals for those in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of Tulsa's new city councilors is making sure people in his district have a traditional Christmas dinner. Grant Miller says they'll have 100 meals ready to hand out on Wednesday, complete with turkey and all the fixings. Dinners can be picked up between 10...
KTUL
Midtown Tulsa's OK Cookie Momster robbed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The OK Cookie Momster was robbed Tuesday night according to a Facebook post. The dessert shop reported that no one was hurt during the incident. They praised the Tulsa Police Department for its fast response to assist. The shop says will operate its regular business...
KTUL
Holberton Tulsa to hold holiday open house for those interested in computer science
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Holberton Tulsa will hold a holiday open house with giveaways and a festive virtual reality experience for those interested in learning about computer science programs on Thursday. Attendees will have a chance to tour the Holberton campus, meet students and staff and learn about what...
KTUL
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts robbed for second night in a row
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Big Baby Rolls and Donuts were burglarized for a second night in a row Tuesday night. The shops posted an update early Tuesday morning saying their new glass door that was donated by Know Glass has been smashed once again. The store said another register had been stolen.
KTUL
Tulsa little leaguer who went viral for moment of sportsmanship nominated for Musial Award
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa little leaguer, Isaiah Jarvis, has been nominated for a Musial Award for his display of extraordinary sportsmanship after getting hit with a pitch during a tournament in August. Jarvis was hit with a pitch by the other team's pitcher, Kaiden Shelton, but was able...
KTUL
Daniel Aston, Colorado Springs mass shooting victim, remembered
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "He was always the kind of person that lit up the room," said Sabrina Aston. Sabrina and her husband Jeff Aston have been telling the entire country about their son Daniel. "His life was just taken away way too early, he still had a lot...
KTUL
Broken Arrow holds annual State of the City
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City luncheon on Wednesday. City Manager Michael Spurgeon discussed economic development, community development and upcoming bond projects. He will also provided an update on completed, current and future construction projects. "We love holding...
KTUL
Tulsa Community Response Team helps serves those in mental health crises
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As mental health stays top of mind this December, the City of Tulsa’s Community Response Team (CRT) is continuing to serve those in emergent mental health crisis through its proactive and life-saving response methods, the City of Tulsa said. The team is made up...
KTUL
City of Tulsa forms task force to fight homelessness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled a new task force Friday to fight homelessness. Eleven members of the public, private, and non-profit sectors will come together to study and address the issue. The City of Tulsa housing policy director and task force member Travis Hulse said there’s a lot to figure out.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council gives non-profit extension for grant application
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council spent its meeting Wednesday trying to determine why a Tulsa nonprofit that's helped low-income homeowners for nearly 40 years had its annual grant application denied by the city. "To be perfectly frank, we were shocked when we got this notice that...
KTUL
U.S Marine returns home to Tulsa after three years away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Marine Corporal Riley Ingram has returned home to Tulsa for the first time in three years. Riley Ingram's mother, Debra Morrow Ingram, said her son was stationed in Okinawa, Japan on Jan. 12, 2020, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there became no clear answer on when he would be able to return.
KTUL
Broken Arrow Public Schools earns nearly $100k from PSO Peak Performers Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools received the largest incentive payment among the 64 districts participating in Public Service Company of Oklahoma's Peak Performers Program. School districts throughout the PSO's service area worked to save on energy costs, which earned them incentives from PSO. BAPS earned $99,747.74.
KTUL
Christian Ministers Alliance seeking toys and food donations for annual Christmas giveaway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking toys and food donations for their 40th Annual Christmas Giveaway this Friday. The alliance is seeking last minute donations of bicycles, tricycles, dolls, footballs and toys to give to children who may have had to go without presents this year.
KTUL
Beloved Philbrook garden cat Acer dies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum made the heartbreaking announcement that beloved garden cat Acer has crossed the rainbow bridge. Acer is the Philbrook's most well-known and outgoing garden cat, becoming a local celebrity to many visitors. “The entire Philbrook team, and especially those staff who cared for...
KTUL
Midtown donut shop burglarized twice in 2 days
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was left with glass-covered floors this morning after being burglarized for the second night in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, suffered two break-ins, just 24 hours apart. At this...
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute encourages donations with $250 during 12 days of Christmas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card for donating blood during the 12 days of Christmas. Beginning Dec. 13 and running through the 24, individuals can go to any donor center or mobile blood drive and receive a 202 red Christmas ornament on top of being entered in a raffle to win a gift card.
