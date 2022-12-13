Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball uses second half comeback to blow out Albany 82-57
It was a festive, yuletide feeling inside the Schottenstein Center leading into Friday night’s Ohio State women’s basketball game. With Christmas music blaring and fake snow graphics donning the video board, the Buckeyes welcomed UAlbany for the last Ohio State home game until New Year’s Eve. Even though the Great Danes gave the home team a challenge, Ohio State wasn’t in the giving spirit, beating the Great Danes 82-57.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Albany
The Ohio State women’s basketball team returns to non-conference play on Friday, this time facing another team from the America East conference. Another because Ohio State faced a side from the same East Coast conference last week. On Dec. 8, the University of New Hampshire Wildcats came to Columbus...
landgrantholyland.com
Forgotten Buckeyes, Special Edition: Jamaal Brown
I will try to keep the intro relatively short for this one: Forgotten Buckeyes is an ongoing series which highlights and remembers certain underappreciated Buckeyes from some time ago. Those who may have been forgotten since they last donned the scarlet and gray. Other OSU fans and media types have taken a similar approach to recognition, but this is my personal way of paying homage to those who left an indelible mark at Ohio State.
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
Following Pain and Uncertainly in the Aftermath of the Michigan Loss, The Buckeyes “Can't Feel Sorry For Yourself Anymore” As They Refocus For the CFP
Tanner McCalister thought it was over. He wasn’t the only one. “Maybe a New Year’s Six bowl,” the Buckeye safety thought, but surely not a College Football Playoff berth. Not after a 22-point loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season, and in Columbus no less.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher
Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday
Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff, Harris, McMahon talk San Diego, early season recap
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team won their 10th game of the season in 10 tries. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin McGuff, guard Rikki Harris and forward Cotie McMahon spoke with the media before their final home non-conference game and their trip to San Diego.
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
thebestmix1055.com
Hausmann transferring to Michigan
— Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his future plans. On Thursday the Columbus native announced on his Twitter page that he plans to transfer to Michigan. Hausmann had a solid freshman season with the Huskers as he registered 54 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss....
10TV welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz to the Doppler 10 weather team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV-WBNS welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz who will lead the Doppler 10 weather team with his experience both as a scientist of understanding Columbus weather and knowledge of the forecasting software. “I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work,” said Martz....
Are free bets really free? Online sportsbooks ramp up offers ahead of sports betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Online sportsbooks are pulling out all the stops to win fans’ business when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 — but are their offers too good to be true? It’s difficult to scroll through social media without seeing an ad for a major online sportsbook. Often, those ads […]
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
Mob rules: The unlikely return of Columbus’ most-celebrated group
It’s hard to imagine now, given the sterilization and utter lack of character along the campus strip of High Street, but during a particular epoch – let’s say 1985 to 1995 – that stretch was always a hedonistic thrall of students. It was a scene so congested that the cops would install a thick steel wire about waist-high to prevent inebriated coeds from spilling into traffic. There were countless dance clubs, record stores, head shops, beer bucket dive bars, and, above all else, live music from local bands emanating from every other venue. And there was one band, the Royal Crescent Mob, who truly embraced and exemplified that playful, party culture. It wasn’t a rarity for them to marquee a sold-out show at the Newport.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sgt. Eric Kocheran returns home to a hero’s welcome
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — After a month and several surgeries later, Sergeant Eric Kocheran returned home today. Kocheran was discharged this morning from Grant Medical Center in Columbus. A motorcade, including law enforcement agencies and first responders from Columbus to Chillicothe, joined in the procession. The motorcade then drove...
Comments / 0