Sioux Falls, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED

The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Is Glowing With Christmas Events

There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Farm Land Prices Are Going Through The Roof!

The old Iowa cropland saying is, "get what you can, they're not making anymore." But I don't get how anyone can pay these new Iowa farmland prices...Wow!. The 2022 Iowa State University Extension's Farmland Value Survey is out and it's saying that the average farmland values in Iowa are going high.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Frigid Sioux Falls Sports-Filled Weekend

On the hardwood and ice, Sioux Falls has great college basketball and hockey this weekend for sports fans. Friday, December 16 the University of Sioux Falls will tip off at 5:30 PM with the women's game against Minnesota State Mankato followed by the men at 7:30 PM. Both games will be held at the Stewart Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students

Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
COLORADO STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

