WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office seizes 18 guns in drug bust
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers initiative Operation Restore Lenoir has resulted in another drug arrest where police say they seized drugs and 18 firearms. Jarrett Shaw of La Grange was arrested after a search at his Kennedy Home Road residence. During the search, detectives say...
Kinston man arrested on gun, drug charges; was out on bail for attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after his arrest on Thursday. Shelton Mason, 31, of Kinston was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance and […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Drug bust leads to charges for trafficking cocaine, fentanyl
On 12/14/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29 years of age 115 Baker Drive in Washington. Randolph was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Opioid (Fentanyl), Trafficking in Opioid (Oxycodone), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Randolph’s arrest...
Three arrested on drug charges, one suspect previously arrested for attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested three men on gun and weapons charges on Dec. 10. One of the suspects was out on bond for attempted murder. Marquis Myers, Jessie Williams and Dayteon Clark were each arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. They were charged with manufacturing cocaine, […]
Three arrested on first day of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the first day of “Operation Restore Lenoir,” a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers’ first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies. A search warrant was executed in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, at Tony Ray Tucker’s residence, in an ongoing drug investigation. […]
Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Hughes said in Wednesday morning’s press conference this latest […]
WITN
Attempted murder suspect busted again in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man out on bond for an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, this time on drug and weapons charges. Kinston police said their Violent Criminal Action Team has been conducting an investigation into illegal weapons and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason. SWAT teams...
wcti12.com
Three men arrested after police search home, find gun, cocaine, marijuana
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested after police officers searched a home at 521 Fields Street in Kinston. During the search, officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packing paraphernalia and cash. The men arrested are Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams and Dayteon Clark. All three...
WITN
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
WITN
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
WITN
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
wcti12.com
Man arrested for possession of stolen gun, marijuana after traffic stop
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was arrested on multiple gun and illegal drug related charges after a traffic stop in Kinston. A search by K9 Brix found marijuana and what turned out to be a stolen handgun. John McClain Jr., 20, of Deep Run, was charged with:. Possession...
Winterville man arrested in connection to Ayden shooting
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with. On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers […]
wcti12.com
Man arrested for driving under influence, had two guns, 3-year-old with him
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was arrested by the Kinston Police Department after being pulled over. Police found that Jonathan Turner, 41, was driving while intoxicated and had two concealed guns and a 3-year-old child inside the vehicle at the time. Turner was charged with:. Driving while impaired.
wcti12.com
Three arrested after woman dies from fentanyl overdose
PAMLICO COUNTY — Pamlico County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in Grantsboro on Wed. June 1, 2022, for an unresponsive woman. The woman, 33-year-old Megan Hypes Gaylord, was taken to CarolinaEast where she later died. After an investigation, it was determined that Gaylord died from fentanyl toxicity...
neusenews.com
Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received
On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office kicks off Booze It and Lose It campaign with $25,000 traffic safety grant
JACKSONVILLE, NC – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was proud to host a kick-off event for North Carolina’s Holiday Booze It and Lose It Campaign on December 12. Law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services from across the state were on hand to participate in the event. The Sheriff’s Office is excited to be a […]
WITN
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
