Grantsboro, NC

WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office seizes 18 guns in drug bust

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -New Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers initiative Operation Restore Lenoir has resulted in another drug arrest where police say they seized drugs and 18 firearms. Jarrett Shaw of La Grange was arrested after a search at his Kennedy Home Road residence. During the search, detectives say...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Drug bust leads to charges for trafficking cocaine, fentanyl

On 12/14/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29 years of age 115 Baker Drive in Washington. Randolph was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Opioid (Fentanyl), Trafficking in Opioid (Oxycodone), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Randolph’s arrest...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three arrested on first day of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the first day of “Operation Restore Lenoir,” a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers’ first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies. A search warrant was executed in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, at Tony Ray Tucker’s residence, in an ongoing drug investigation. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Hughes said in Wednesday morning’s press conference this latest […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Attempted murder suspect busted again in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man out on bond for an attempted murder charge is back behind bars, this time on drug and weapons charges. Kinston police said their Violent Criminal Action Team has been conducting an investigation into illegal weapons and narcotics distribution by Shelton Mason. SWAT teams...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Three men arrested after police search home, find gun, cocaine, marijuana

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested after police officers searched a home at 521 Fields Street in Kinston. During the search, officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packing paraphernalia and cash. The men arrested are Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams and Dayteon Clark. All three...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Winterville man arrested in connection to Ayden shooting

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with. On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers […]
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested after woman dies from fentanyl overdose

PAMLICO COUNTY — Pamlico County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in Grantsboro on Wed. June 1, 2022, for an unresponsive woman. The woman, 33-year-old Megan Hypes Gaylord, was taken to CarolinaEast where she later died. After an investigation, it was determined that Gaylord died from fentanyl toxicity...
GRANTSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received

On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

