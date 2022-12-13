Read full article on original website
What can the Triad expect this winter? WFMY News 2 Winter Outlook 2022-23
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year when everybody starts asking, "When's it going to snow?" With the first day of winter right around the corner, it's time to take a look at what the 2022-2023 winter may bring for the Piedmont-Triad. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team has been studying the weather patterns most likely to unfold over the next few months. Here's what they found after doing their research and applying their forecasting experience to our area.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Morning Update | Dec. 15, 2022
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
At least one dead after tornado reported outside New Orleans
Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday's severe weather in St. Charles Parish.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 15-18
You don't have to look far for holiday events this weekend. There are festive events taking place all around Hampton Roads. Take a look to see what is happening in your area.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
WITN
With Christmas only ten days away, the White House warns sickness could steal your holiday joy
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The White House’s new campaign is clear: COVID-19 is not over and you better protect yourself. “I think people who were following those guidelines will continue to but I don’t think many people have an awareness that any new guidelines or anything like that are being put into place,” said Ethan Solero, a Greenville resident.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
publicradioeast.org
Two more deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in North Carolina
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said the two new positive deer were found in Surry County, part of the Secondary Surveillance Area. Chronic Wasting Disease was first detected in North Carolina in a deer was harvested in...
foodmanufacturing.com
Alamance Foods to Expand North Carolina Operations
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alamance Foods Inc., a manufacturer of a variety of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its North Carolina operations in Alamance County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will create 135 jobs in Burlington. "Today, companies have many locations to choose from when...
They put diesel fuel in a Virginia gas station’s pumps. Now, they’re owning up to it
Three weeks after a Shell Gas Station mistakenly put diesel fuel in its gas pumps, the transport company is taking responsibility and reimbursing impacted drivers.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
COVID-19 in NC: New cases up 13%; new variant takes over as most dominant strain
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina kept climbing for a second straight week. New cases were up 13 percent last week to nearly 13,000 — the highest weekly total since late September — according to an update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services. In a sign that […]
North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off
HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
qcnews.com
Poll: NC voters lean toward Florida’s DeSantis over Trump
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Most likely, North Carolina voters want to say goodbye to former President Donald Trump and hello to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A new statewide poll puts DeSantis high on the radar for a still-hypothetical race for the 2024 presidency. The new poll, conducted...
southarkansassun.com
Emergency SNAP in Virginia Is Extended Up to December
Virginia has once again extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households that qualify. This program will help citizens across the state, especially those who have been struggling financially. The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that qualified households in the state will receive their SNAP benefits automatically on...
How the United Way and 211 help caregivers and others
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Cooper activated the NC 211 hotline as part of the state's emergency response to COVID-19. Now, 211 said it's averaging about 1,000 calls from across North Carolina a day. The top requests for the calls included housing, healthcare, and food assistance. What can NC...
