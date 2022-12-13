ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WFMY NEWS2

What can the Triad expect this winter? WFMY News 2 Winter Outlook 2022-23

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year when everybody starts asking, "When's it going to snow?" With the first day of winter right around the corner, it's time to take a look at what the 2022-2023 winter may bring for the Piedmont-Triad. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team has been studying the weather patterns most likely to unfold over the next few months. Here's what they found after doing their research and applying their forecasting experience to our area.
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY Weather Morning Update | Dec. 15, 2022

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Virginia Wesleyan downs top ranked Christopher Newport. Down 23 at halftime, the Marlins stormed back to win the game on a buzzer beater!. Gov. Youngkin to set aside historic funds for conservation …
NORFOLK, VA
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Alamance Foods to Expand North Carolina Operations

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alamance Foods Inc., a manufacturer of a variety of consumer food products, will invest $42 million to expand its North Carolina operations in Alamance County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will create 135 jobs in Burlington. "Today, companies have many locations to choose from when...
BURLINGTON, NC
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
qcnews.com

Poll: NC voters lean toward Florida’s DeSantis over Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Most likely, North Carolina voters want to say goodbye to former President Donald Trump and hello to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A new statewide poll puts DeSantis high on the radar for a still-hypothetical race for the 2024 presidency. The new poll, conducted...
FLORIDA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Emergency SNAP in Virginia Is Extended Up to December

Virginia has once again extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for households that qualify. This program will help citizens across the state, especially those who have been struggling financially. The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that qualified households in the state will receive their SNAP benefits automatically on...
VIRGINIA STATE

