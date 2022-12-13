Read full article on original website
Spirits are made bright at the Festival of Lights!
Muscatine’s historic Weed Park will be shining brightly again this holiday season with stunning displays of Christmas wonder from December 12 through December 26. Viewers may drive through the park and witness the spectacle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily beginning at the Washington Street entrance and proceeding to the Colorado Street exit.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers amid holiday season
Looking to volunteer in the local community? The Salvation Army is actively seeking bell ringers to spread holiday cheer!. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign offers a quick and easy registration process that can help you find the perfect time and place to ring bells and collect monetary donations.
Thomas E. Hahn
Thomas E. Hahn, 68, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Sharon Phillips will be residing. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Jesus Mission in his honor.
Public-Private funding for Muscatine Indoor Sports Complex is moving forward; Council asked to approve
The Muscatine City Council will be asked to authorize a Destination Iowa Grant application during its regular meeting Thursday, December 15, that may lead to the design and construction of the Muscatine Indoor Sports Complex. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa.
