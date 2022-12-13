Thomas E. Hahn, 68, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Sharon Phillips will be residing. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Jesus Mission in his honor.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO