Autonomous trucking developers slow their roll
Uber Freight and Volvo Autonomous Solutions are working together to eventually digitally schedule loads for the truckmaker’s one-stop shop for all things autonomy. The cooperation stresses patience over the hype of a launch date. Such caution is becoming common as the complexities surrounding autonomous trucking become more apparent. Not...
Wayfair logistics leader: Communication with carriers key amid supply chain uncertainty
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How supply chain disruptions have altered home goods. DETAILS: Jack Echeverria, senior manager of Wayfair’s global logistics arm, CastleGate Logistics, sits down with Rachel Premack, editorial director at FreightWaves, to discuss how the online furniture retailer planned its peak season amid supply chain uncertainty and how ocean and intermodal networks are responding as freight volumes continue to drop from last year’s highs. He also looks ahead to key factors that will affect market conditions in 2023.
Solving Freight’s Half-Empty Truck Problem Ahead of the Holiday Surge
For businesses that ship goods on pallets, the promise of “on-time delivery” is becoming harder to keep. When shipment orders surge during the holiday season, the entire industry faces heightened pressure and scrutiny for accuracy, timeliness and loss and damage. Given the high stakes and high volume, one...
Consumers — and even drivers — ready for driverless, drone deliveries
As hundreds of companies work on solutions to power the future of delivery, consumers have clear thoughts on which companies they trust to deploy these solutions. According to a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers by software company Circuit, 55% of those responding said they trusted Amazon to handle driverless or drone deliveries. The e-tail giant was far ahead of second-place Walmart, cited by just 40% of consumers.
‘Deep deficit in supply chain automation’ harming companies
Despite heightened attention and interest in automation, there remains a “deep deficit” when it comes to the supply chain, and many managers lack software experience, making technology adoption difficult. That is one of the findings from an analysis of 182 open U.S.-based supply chain job postings on Indeed.com...
Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years
Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How spilled hot coffee 30 years ago changed trucking industry
On Feb. 27, 1992, Stella Liebeck ordered a 49 cent cup of coffee from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Albuquerque, New Mexico. What happened next forever changed trial jury awards and has had a lasting impact on multiple industries across the U.S., especially commercial transportation. Liebeck, who was in the...
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Major car companies like Ford, Tesla, and Toyota are at 'high risk' of sourcing parts made by Chinese forced labor, a report finds: 'It's an industry-wide problem'
US car companies have "massive and expanding links" to Chinese human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, a report finds.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant
Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
