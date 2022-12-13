ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases have risen in Iowa since October

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Iowa. The state health department released new numbers Wednesday, showing more than 4,900 positive COVID-19 tests over the past seven days. That's almost 350 more than last week. Positive tests have been increasing since the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023

I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa cybersecurity expert: TikTok ‘doesn’t play nice’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Iowa has joined other states in banning the app TikTok on state-owned devices, but how much of a security risk is it?. “'Threat' — that’s a hard word to define,” said Doug Jacobson with the Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach at Iowa State University. He hedged when labeling the app as a risk on a personal device but also described how it’s more invasive of a person’s privacy than other platforms.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Has Busy Thursday

(Undated) Slick roads kept Iowa State Troopers busy yesterday in Central Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says they covered 18-crashes in Thursday morning, one of which was fatal. As weather conditions worsened into the evening, several Central Iowa counties put tow bans in place, including Polk.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Will Iowa’s public universities need to get rid of their TikTok accounts?

Iowa's public universities are trying to figure out their next steps after Gov. Kim Reynolds banned TikTok from state-owned devices on Tuesday. The ban also prohibits state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. All three public universities in the state have TikTok accounts. The Iowa Board of...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa AG Miller Announces Settlement with Medicaid Managed Care Company

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reaches a 44-point-four-million-dollar settlement with Medicaid managed care company, Centene Corporation. The settlement follows an investigation into the company’s reporting practices, including how much prescription drugs cost. Miller says the company didn’t pass on retail discounts to the state. The nearly 45 million dollars will be split between the State of Iowa and the Federal Medicaid program.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers

Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
IOWA STATE

