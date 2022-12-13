Read full article on original website
SFGate
Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS
The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SFGate
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
SFGate
Jennifer Hudson and Dionne Warwick Sing ‘All The Time’ in a Full Circle Moment
Singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson fulfilled a childhood dream on Friday by singing a duet with the legendary Dionne Warwick on the Jennifer Hudson Show. The little-known song, “All the Time,” was released in 1979. Warwick, who has had 56 of her singles make the Billboard Hot 100 over her decades long career, told the audience, that the last time she sang the song was when she recorded it. “Why she chose this song I’ll never know,” Warwick teased Hudson.
SFGate
Journalist retires after 47 years of telling Pee Dee stories
HARTSVILLE, S.C, (AP) — Ardie Arvidson has retired after 47 years in journalism. Arvidson, possibly one of the longest serving female journalists in South Carolina, went to Columbia College and received an English degree with the hopes of becoming an English teacher. After a failed student-teaching experience, Arvidson realized...
SFGate
Sarasota arts leader decorates new Hallmark holiday movies
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Christmas is a 24/7 event for more than two months on the Hallmark Channel and sister cable network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, with non-stop original movies and past favorites keeping viewers in the holiday spirit. While familiar stars like Lacey Chabert, Allison Sweeney, Ashley Williams,...
