News and Notes: A reunion with Liam Hendriks could make sense, the catching market is heating up, and more!

Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
BT wants Yanks to wake up: 'Yankees have not done a damn thing to get better'
Brandon Tierney is getting frustrated with the Yankees after another star free agent has come off the board, saying the team hasn’t gotten better.
Carlos Correa continues to tick off 1 fanbase
One particular fanbase might be more angry than others about Carlos Correa’s big free agency decision. Correa agreed to a 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, tying him to the franchise for the bulk of what remains of his career. The marquee move shakes up the NL West, which has seen the Giants and San Diego Padres aggressively improve to try to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract
Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Seeking Short-Term Deal in Free Agency
Michael Conforto is still looking for a home. His agent, Scott Boras, was at Citi Field on Thursday for Brandon Nimmo's press conference and spoke to reporters afterward about Conforto. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking...
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing Twins star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees are taking their sweet time finding a solution for the vacant left field spot, and while Andrew Benintendi remains the top option on the market, he may want to avoid the bright lights of The Big Apple. After seeing the massive deals Brandon Nimmo and Aaron...
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Yankees may no longer be in the driver’s seat for Carlos Rodon
The New York Yankees submitted their initial offer to starting pitcher Carlos Rodon yesterday per Jon Heyman of the NY Post. It’s been reported that Rodon’s preference is to play for the Yankees, however, Heyman is reporting that there is a big gap between the Yanks and Rodon.
Twins agree to deal with two-time All-Star slugger
All hope is not quite lost for the Minnesota Twins after the departure of Carlos Correa. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo agreed to a free-agent deal with the Twins. The deal is reportedly for one year and $11 million.
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with NL powerhouse
Noah Syndergaard will be pitching for a contender in 2023 after landing a one-year deal with a new team. Syndergaard has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The veteran right-hander will be able to earn as much as $14.5 million if he achieves his performance bonuses, according to... The post Noah Syndergaard agrees to one-year deal with NL powerhouse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
A look at the Yankees’ new and improved starting rotation
The New York Yankees finally got a deal done with Carlos Rodon after weeks of rumors bubbling to the surface. The two sides were reportedly far apart regarding negotiations, but the Yankees coughed up the extra year required to get the deal done with a lower yearly salary than expected.
