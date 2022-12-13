Read full article on original website
Related
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told
A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
BBC
Mahek Bukhari: Murder-accused TikTok star released from prison
A TikTok influencer and five others accused of murdering two men who died in a crash have been released from prison on bail. Mahek Bukhari, 23, denies the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died when their car left the...
BBC
Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times. At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon. In...
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
Neighbour of Idaho murder victims recalls hearing odd noise from crime scene house on night of killings
A neighbour of the University of Idaho murder victims has said that he remembers hearing a noise coming from the crime scene house in Moscow on the night of the killings. While he couldn’t be sure, Inan Harsh said in retrospect it might have sounded like a scream. Mr Harsh lives near the home at 1122 King Road where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death on 13 November. As the case rumbles on in its fourth week with no killer caught, no suspects identified and more questions than answers, Mr Harsh...
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.
Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...
'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack
The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
BBC
Toddler murder: Police say case will never be forgotten
Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten. The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. She stabbed the children at a house...
2 Cops Reportedly Killed by Camo-Clad Shooters on Remote Property
Two young police officers and a member of the public were killed in a brutal attack in Australia on Monday. Four officers were approaching a house in Wieambilla in the northeastern state of Queensland in connection with a report about a missing person when they were shot at from gunmen inside the building. Two of the officers—a woman, 26, and a man, 29—were injured. Two shooters wearing camouflage fatigues were then seen approaching the wounded cops and shooting them dead where they lay, The Australian reports. A witness reportedly saw the killers taking the deceased officers’ guns. The member of...
Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend
Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
Transgender Qatari Princess Fled to U.K. to Avoid Persecution: Documents
A Qatari princess fled the nation and sought asylum in the U.K. in 2015, fearing for her life and safety over her gender identity. According to leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London, a member of the emirate’s ruling Al Thani family wrote to the British Home Office that “growing up in Qatar has been the most difficult thing I have had to do” because “I never wanted to be put in this body.” In their application for asylum, the transgender princess described how she went into hiding with her girlfriend during a family trip to London in...
6 Shot Dead in Ambush on Police Officers at Remote Australian Property
Australian authorities confirmed Tuesday that two of their officers died after a shootout property in Queensland Six people have been shot dead during a suspected ambush in the town of Wieambilla, 168 miles west of Brisbane, Australia. Queensland Police confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the deaths include two officers who were called to a home in the remote Australian region at 4:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a missing person. Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, were then "shot by two armed offenders as they approached...
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
Man and woman arrested over deaths of boys aged two and five
A man and a woman have been arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two young boys.Emergency services were called to an address in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, according to the Metropolitan Police.I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to...
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
