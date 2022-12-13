ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Reuters

Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defence ministry

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers carried out a seven-hour patrol flight over the Sea of Japan. The bombers - capable of carrying nuclear bombs and nuclear-armed cruise missiles - were accompanied by Russian SU-class fighter jets, the ministry said.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Two Russian Air Bases Were the Victims of Targeted Strikes By Ukrainian UAVs

Two Russian air bases were the targets of strikes by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), according to reports coming out of Eastern Europe. Along with causing personnel casualties, it’s alleged the raids caused damage to two medium-range bombers, which have featured in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War. According to a...
Business Insider

Russia flaunts intercontinental ballistic missile in new video

Russia flaunts intercontinental ballistic missile in new video. Russia released video of an intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a launcher and its long-range nuclear-capable bomber. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 0Volume 90%. Russia released video of an intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a launcher and its long-range nuclear-capable...
SFGate

China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves

BEIJING (AP) — A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo's adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing — largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.
NBC News

As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy

In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy