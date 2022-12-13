Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
The United States military launched a Space Force unit in South Korea on Wednesday amid rising missile and nuclear threats from North Korea.
The US's experimental 'lightning carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever
The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Frozen Ground and Nowhere To Hide. Why Russia Faces Brutal Winter War
Ukrainian forces will be looking to continue their counteroffensives against Russian troops struggling with harsh weather and logistical strains.
Photos Reveal Unearthed 'Surprises' Left Behind By Retreating Russians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously warned his troops of potential traps set by Russians retreating from Kherson.
Russian Forces Are Accidentally Killing Their Own Soldiers: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the deaths among the ranks of Vladimir Putin's military came as a result of ill preparation.
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
Russia Outlines 'Extreme Measure' It Could Take Against NATO Nation
"We had periods of good relations with London—and not only after the First World War and during the Second World War," the Russian ambassador to the U.K. said.
U.S. Weapons Causing 'Heavy' Russian Losses Amid Artillery Duels: Commander
"You can't beat a well-resourced enemy like that with bare hands," Roman Kostenko told Newsweek from close to the front lines.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
U.S. Offers Full Backing to India After China Border Clash
The Pentagon said it was watching closely, after both Beijing and New Delhi blamed the other side's troops for triggering a skirmish.
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released audio of what they say is an intercepted call between Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that paint a picture of the conditions they are fighting in. CNN has not been able to verify the audio.
Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida.
Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defence ministry
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers carried out a seven-hour patrol flight over the Sea of Japan. The bombers - capable of carrying nuclear bombs and nuclear-armed cruise missiles - were accompanied by Russian SU-class fighter jets, the ministry said.
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
Australia has signed a new security deal with island nation Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Two Russian Air Bases Were the Victims of Targeted Strikes By Ukrainian UAVs
Two Russian air bases were the targets of strikes by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), according to reports coming out of Eastern Europe. Along with causing personnel casualties, it’s alleged the raids caused damage to two medium-range bombers, which have featured in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War. According to a...
Business Insider
Russia flaunts intercontinental ballistic missile in new video
Russia flaunts intercontinental ballistic missile in new video. Russia released video of an intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a launcher and its long-range nuclear-capable bomber. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 0Volume 90%. Russia released video of an intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a launcher and its long-range nuclear-capable...
SFGate
China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves
BEIJING (AP) — A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo's adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing — largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy
In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly...
Comments / 1