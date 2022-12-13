Read full article on original website
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
Mackey scores a pair in 5-2 loss to visiting St. Louis. Connor Mackey scored a pair but the Flames fell 5-2 to the visiting St. Louis Blues Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Mackey came into the game with one career tally in 16 previous NHL games. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK.
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-4 to Coyotes in Arizona
The Islanders winless streak reaches three games after loss to Yotes. Friday's game did not have the normal venue or vibe of a New York Islanders - Arizona Coyotes game in the desert. First the setting, as the Islanders visited Mullett Arena - the Coyotes temporary 4,600-seat home at Arizona...
Preview: Sharks at Kings
The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in LA. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Nick Bonino is riding a four-game goal streak. After an assist on Tuesday, Erik Karlsson is two points away...
Projected Lineup: Dec. 16 at Calgary
After a thrilling come-from-behind win that included a last-minute shorthanded goal, an overturned overtime winner and shootout attempts denied to two of the League's top offensive players, the St. Louis Blues are back to work again - this time for an 8 p.m. CT matchup against the Calgary Flames (BSMW, 101 ESPN).
Jakub Vrana returns to Red Wings practice on Friday
On Friday morning, the National Hockey League announced that the Detroit Red Wings forward, who entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Oct. 19., returned to available status and entered the follow-up care phase of the joint program. "It felt awesome," said Vrana, who skated with a non-contact...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back 4-1 Losses
After coming off a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday, the Blackhawks faced the same fate after another defeating 4-1 loss to the Wild. Max Domi felt like the team played well the night before and showed good looks tonight but just couldn't capitalize on chances early on.
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
Avalanche Suffer 4-2 Loss to Sabres
The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche continued up their five-game homestand. Colorado is now 15-11-2 on the season and is had its three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and...
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
#AskKrenner: On Sergachev, Cirelli, Perbix and more
Favorite moment in your career working for the bolts? #AskKrenner. There have already been so many incredible moments since I joined this organization, so it's hard to pick just one. Getting the call from my boss and finding out I got the job, last year's playoff run, players hitting major milestones, all the amazing community initiatives. It's just an awesome place to work.
ANA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens got the power play going again on Thursday, but fell 5-2 to the visiting Ducks. It was Montreal's second game in as many nights following a 3-2 loss in Ottawa 24 hours earlier, and head coach Martin St-Louis announced a pair of lineup changes ahead of puck drop. Rem Pitlick replaced Michael Pezzetta up front, and Jake Allen got the start between the pipes.
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES MORNING SKATE
FLAMESTV PODCAST - TOUGH THIRD PERIOD SINKS FLAMES. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 5:09 AM. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down a 5-2 loss to the Blues, with postgame comments from Connor...
Zuccarello hat trick helps Wild defeat Blackhawks for 4th straight win
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello had a hat trick and an assist in extending his point streak to nine games, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves...
