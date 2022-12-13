Read full article on original website
Biden admin extends pandemic-era flexibilities on opioid use treatments
The Biden administration is moving to make permanent the pandemic rules that allowed take-home drugs to help fight opioid addiction. Why it matters: The proposed rule from HHS would make it easier for patients with opioid use disorder to access drugs like methadone for home use and for providers to prescribe them via telehealth for patients with opioid use disorder.
LGBTQ youth are facing a mental health crisis in California
Rates of suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ youth have trended upward over the past three years, according to a national report released Thursday from The Trevor Project. What they found: In California, 44% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, compared to 45% of LGBTQ youth nationwide, per the survey.
Outrage over nurses' TikTok video prompts big questions
A viral TikTok video of Emory University Hospital Midtown labor and delivery nurses sharing their "icks" about patient behavior sparked outrage this week, prompting many to raise concerns about racial disparities in health care, worker exhaustion and hospital management. Why it matters: The video struck a nerve with women, particularly...
Dobbs decision is "devastating" U.S. maternal health, Biden administration says
The Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to end the constitutional right to abortion has been "devastating" to maternal health and widened gaps in care as the U.S. grapples with the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, Biden administration officials said Tuesday. Driving the news: Maternal death rates in 2020 were...
Utah sees shortages of Tylenol, antibiotics and antivirals amid flu surge
Utah parents and doctors are struggling to get essential children's medicine as the state experiences a surge in winter illnesses. Driving the news: Stores are running out of children's Tylenol and pharmacists are trying to reformulate adult doses of antivirals like Tamiflu, Intermountain Healthcare doctors said Thursday in a news conference.Amoxicillin — a go-to antibiotic for kids with strep and pneumonia — is also running low, some parents who couldn't find any told Axios.Why it matters: Utah is seeing its worst flu season in a decade, said Tamara Sheffield, Intermountain's medical director for preventive care. Primary Children's is so full...
