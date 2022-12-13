Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Related
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Why Has the Vikings Pass Defense Faltered Lately?
Everyone saw the graphic that FOX shared on its broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game. The Vikings had given up over 400 yards of offense for the fifth game in a row, a franchise worst. Jared Goff put together one of his best performances of the season. He completed 29/37 passes for three touchdowns and zero picks.
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem. While boasting a chic 10-3 record through 14 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings somehow own the NFL’s worst defense via yards allowed to opponents. The Vikings stop the run reasonably well but leak like a sieve in the secondary. Naturally, for a...
Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Vikings Have Weird Anniversary on Thursday
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t thoroughly defeated a team in three years as of this Thursday afternoon. The last time the franchise won a game by 17 or more points occurred on December 15th, 2019, when men like Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph, and Xavier Rhodes were still on the team.
Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings
Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings. The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Indianapolis Colts is ready. The Vikings can hit an 11-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. In the last three seasons that the club started 11-3, it reached the NFC Championship (2000, 2009, 2017). Minnesota is 7-18-1 (.288) all-time versus Indianapolis.
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night. The footsteps you, the Minnesota Vikings fan, hear are those belonging to the San Francisco 49ers and their suddenly-hot modus operandi following the Christian McCaffrey trade. That’s right. San Francisco has won six consecutive games after a greasy 3-4 start to...
So, How Many More Games Will These Vikings Win?
Back in the middle of August, when the 2022 NFL season was set to get underway, I suggested the Minnesota Vikings would go 12-5 on the season. Now with just four games left and that entirely a possible result, what will the final win total actually be?. To date, only...
Christian Darrisaw’s Return Is a Bigger Deal Than You Think
Not much went right for the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday at Ford Field. The defense was leaky again, there was an untimely turnover, and Kevin O’Connell was overthinking. Possibly most impactful on the ultimate result, however, was Minnesota’s complete inability to run the football. Although coaches and players alike would not make excuses, the lack of production has to be greatly attributed to the absences of Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw.
The Folks Picking the Colts over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites two days before a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) in Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys ravaged the Colts in Week 13, 54-19, sending Indianapolis into a bye week searching for solutions. The Vikings lost to the Lions by a score of 34-23 at Ford Field last weekend.
So, Is Kirk Cousins Back?
This 2022 season has been very uncharacteristic for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. In both 2020 and 2021, Kirk Cousins was stellar, with an elite level PFF grade and efficiency stats, but the team’s success was not there as Minnesota missed the playoffs in both seasons.
How Would the Vikings Have Fared Against the Colts in Super Bowl 44?
How Would the Vikings Have Fared Against the Colts in Super Bowl 44?. It has been 46 years since the Minnesota Vikings last appeared in the Super Bowl. Three times they have come very close since (1987, 1998, and 2009). All three games were decided by one score. In 2009,...
Vikings Can Fix Mired Defense en Route to Division Title
Vikings Can Fix Mired Defense en Route to Division Title. In his first year as Vikings head coach, Kevin O’Connell has been the ultimate diplomat who does not publicly call out his coaches or players. That is until this week after the Vikings defense was gashed for over 400 yards in a fifth straight game.
2022 Vikings Basic Betting Odds Tracker: Week 15
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (10-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at...
Why the Vikings Absolutely Have to Beat the Colts
The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites to defeat the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) on Saturday, a smallish point spread considering Minnesota is about six games better than Indianapolis. Still, oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Vikings, chiefly because of the team’s -1 point differential through 13 games. Vikings opponents have collectively outscored them by one point — if that can be believed.
Vikings Have a Jonathan Taylor Problem
More than a few Minnesota Vikings fans are familiar with Indianapolis Colts standout running back Jonathan Taylor. He played college ball next door for the University of Wisconsin and, despite failing to deliver on the hype, was consistently a top fantasy football pick this year. Coming into U.S. Bank Stadium...
Explained: The Interesting State of the Vikings thru 14 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: The Interesting State of the Vikings thru 14 Weeks. This is Episode 178 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 14 weeks. Particularly, the loss in...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0