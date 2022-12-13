ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
VikingsTerritory

Why Has the Vikings Pass Defense Faltered Lately?

Everyone saw the graphic that FOX shared on its broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game. The Vikings had given up over 400 yards of offense for the fifth game in a row, a franchise worst. Jared Goff put together one of his best performances of the season. He completed 29/37 passes for three touchdowns and zero picks.
VikingsTerritory

Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign a New Sheldon

He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
VikingsTerritory

Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB

The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Weird Anniversary on Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t thoroughly defeated a team in three years as of this Thursday afternoon. The last time the franchise won a game by 17 or more points occurred on December 15th, 2019, when men like Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph, and Xavier Rhodes were still on the team.
VikingsTerritory

Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings

Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings. The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Indianapolis Colts is ready. The Vikings can hit an 11-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. In the last three seasons that the club started 11-3, it reached the NFC Championship (2000, 2009, 2017). Minnesota is 7-18-1 (.288) all-time versus Indianapolis.
VikingsTerritory

Christian Darrisaw’s Return Is a Bigger Deal Than You Think

Not much went right for the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday at Ford Field. The defense was leaky again, there was an untimely turnover, and Kevin O’Connell was overthinking. Possibly most impactful on the ultimate result, however, was Minnesota’s complete inability to run the football. Although coaches and players alike would not make excuses, the lack of production has to be greatly attributed to the absences of Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw.
VikingsTerritory

The Folks Picking the Colts over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites two days before a showdown with the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) in Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys ravaged the Colts in Week 13, 54-19, sending Indianapolis into a bye week searching for solutions. The Vikings lost to the Lions by a score of 34-23 at Ford Field last weekend.
VikingsTerritory

So, Is Kirk Cousins Back?

This 2022 season has been very uncharacteristic for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. In both 2020 and 2021, Kirk Cousins was stellar, with an elite level PFF grade and efficiency stats, but the team’s success was not there as Minnesota missed the playoffs in both seasons.
VikingsTerritory

2022 Vikings Basic Betting Odds Tracker: Week 15

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (10-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at...
VikingsTerritory

Why the Vikings Absolutely Have to Beat the Colts

The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites to defeat the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) on Saturday, a smallish point spread considering Minnesota is about six games better than Indianapolis. Still, oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Vikings, chiefly because of the team’s -1 point differential through 13 games. Vikings opponents have collectively outscored them by one point — if that can be believed.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have a Jonathan Taylor Problem

More than a few Minnesota Vikings fans are familiar with Indianapolis Colts standout running back Jonathan Taylor. He played college ball next door for the University of Wisconsin and, despite failing to deliver on the hype, was consistently a top fantasy football pick this year. Coming into U.S. Bank Stadium...
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

