kcbx.org

SLO and Santa Barbara Counties included in $1 billion state funding for active transportation projects

The California Transportation Commission awarded $1 billion for walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities throughout the state last week. This will fund 93 new projects, including developments in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The recent grant is part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program, a state senate bill that is funding walking and biking improvements statewide.
