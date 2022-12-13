Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Man indicted on charges for woman’s October murder
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deadly stabbing of a woman in October. Toby Madden is charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault for the death of 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh, according to Butler County court documents. Around 12...
Fox 19
Independence murder suspect being treated for dehydration at hospital
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man arrested on a murder charge in connection with his girlfriend’s homicide Thursday is being treated for dehydration at an area hospital, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Once the suspect is released, he will be booked into the Kenton County...
Fox 19
Mom seeks justice against ex-boyfriend accused of killing 2-month-old
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of a two-month-old who police think was killed by her father in May, wants her daughter’s story to be told as she begins her fight for justice. John Powers, 24, is in the process of being extradited to Butler County on murder and...
WLWT 5
Police: Third victim of Roselawn fatal shooting charged with murder
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says the third victimof Tuesday's triple shooting that killed two teenagers has been charged with murder. Crime scenes included locations in Roselawn, Bond Hill and Norwood. Police say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose has been charged with murder in the deaths of 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones...
Fox 19
Police: Man murdered girlfriend, lived with her body in NKY apartment
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman who police say was killed by her boyfriend has been identified. Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday after her employer requested a well-being check, police say. Harris had missed work for a few days,...
Fox 19
Vigil held for 19-year-old Winton Woods grad shot to death in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of 19-year-old Logan Lawson, who died during an armed robbery that turned into a fatal shooting on Tuesday. Lawson was one of three people who were shot around 5 p.m. on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments,...
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
UPDATE: Search for evidence in criminal investigation concludes at Madison Lakes, police say
TROTWOOD — UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. A “criminal investigation” that spanned hours concluded at Madison Lakes in Trotwood Thursday, without police locating a piece of evidence they were looking for, according to investigators. Multiple agencies, including Trotwood detectives, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Department of Natural...
Fox 19
New podcast looks into 1982 plane crash that killed FBI agents, accused embezzler
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new podcast tells the story of a 1982 plane crash that killed six people, including four FBI agents, en route to Lunken Airport. Released on the 40th anniversary of the crash, “Lost Heroes, Missing Money” looks at the events surrounding the crash in Montgomery.
Deputies say possible attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl was actually ‘misunderstanding’
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has ended its investigation of a possible attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl, calling the situation a “misunderstanding.”. On Sunday, December 4 around 6 p.m., the girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when she...
WLWT 5
'Definitely more than just today': Man living in Independence apartment with body of murder victim for days
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A man arrested and charged with murder is believed to have been staying in his apartment with the body of the victim for days. Independence police were called to an apartment complex for a wellness check Thursday when they made the grisly discovery. Police said a...
WLWT 5
Woman whose car was stolen off the side of I-75 surprised with new car
CINCINNATI — What began as possibly the worst week of Makayla Hickey's life has turned out to be one she will never forget. Last weekend, Hickey was driving her van on Interstate 75 when it stopped accelerating, so she pulled over. Her van was not driveable, so she left...
Fox 19
Arrest warrant issued for father following infant daughter’s death in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a father who was indicted on charges following the death of his infant daughter. John Powers, who now lives in Gainsville, Texas, is facing charges of murder and endangering children, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. His...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati high school student hospitalized, facing murder charges
CINCINNATI — What ended as a triple shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night began as an aggravated robbery, according to Cincinnati police detectives. They say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose and 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, classmates at Woodward High School, were robbing 19-year-old Logan Lawson and another person in a car behind an apartment off Joyce Lane when a gun went off.
Fox 19
Dad wanted in infant daughter’s death arrested in Texas
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The father wanted in connection with the death of his infant daughter was arrested Wednesday in Northeast Texas. An arrest warrant was issued for John Powers, 24, on Wednesday after being indicted on murder and endangering children charges in Butler County, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Fox 19
Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road...
Fox 19
Ludlow homeowner shot alleged thief who charged him in self-defense, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Ludlow man will not be charged after shooting a man police say broke into several cars in the area. Damon Hammons is the man recorded on video trying to break into cars as well as a home shortly before he was shot, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.
Moraine police provide new details on arrests of 3 men accused of stealing car; 2 charged
Moraine Police provided more detail on what led to Monday’s arrest of three men involved in a vehicle robbery of a 2021 Acura TLX, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. >>Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County. Two of the three of the...
Police: 25-year-old woman arrested for April 2022 murder in North College Hill
Jamiah Richardson, 25, has been arrested and charged with the April 8 shooting death of 22-year-old Brennan Crites, Cincinnati police said.
Fox 19
Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
Comments / 4