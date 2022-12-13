ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 4

Related
Fox 19

Man indicted on charges for woman’s October murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deadly stabbing of a woman in October. Toby Madden is charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault for the death of 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh, according to Butler County court documents. Around 12...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Independence murder suspect being treated for dehydration at hospital

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man arrested on a murder charge in connection with his girlfriend’s homicide Thursday is being treated for dehydration at an area hospital, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Once the suspect is released, he will be booked into the Kenton County...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Third victim of Roselawn fatal shooting charged with murder

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says the third victimof Tuesday's triple shooting that killed two teenagers has been charged with murder. Crime scenes included locations in Roselawn, Bond Hill and Norwood. Police say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose has been charged with murder in the deaths of 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

One arrested after Dayton stabbing

Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati high school student hospitalized, facing murder charges

CINCINNATI — What ended as a triple shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night began as an aggravated robbery, according to Cincinnati police detectives. They say 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose and 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, classmates at Woodward High School, were robbing 19-year-old Logan Lawson and another person in a car behind an apartment off Joyce Lane when a gun went off.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Dad wanted in infant daughter’s death arrested in Texas

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The father wanted in connection with the death of his infant daughter was arrested Wednesday in Northeast Texas. An arrest warrant was issued for John Powers, 24, on Wednesday after being indicted on murder and endangering children charges in Butler County, according to the prosecutor’s office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 19

Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy