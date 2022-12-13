Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25m) The fifth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs in Melbourne will feature finals of the 4×50 medley relays, 400 IM, 800 free, and 50 free. There will also be semifinals of the 100 fly and 50 breast. Jordan Crooks could make history tonight in the...
swimswam.com
France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33
SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course World Championships Day 4: Asia Shows Up
SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships saw Asian swimmers get on the board in multiple events, both on the men’s and women’s sides. While the continent has been relatively quiet leading up to the halfway point of this competition, we saw Japan and China get things done to capture multiple pieces of hardware on the night.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
swimswam.com
Canada’s Acevedo, Poland’s Stokowski Set National Records During 50 Backstroke Prelims
SCM (25m) Day 3 of action at the 2022 SC World Championships got off to a quick start for Canadian Javier Acevedo and Pole Kacper Stokowski both broke their respective national records in the men’s 50 backstroke. In the prelims of the event, Stokowski finished 1st in heat 4,...
swimswam.com
Ilya Kharun Puts 100 Fly WJR On Watch with 49.66 Canadian Record in Prelims
SCM (25m) 17 year-old Ilya Kharun has been making the most of his first meet representing Canada on the world stage. Heading into today, he already broke the World Junior Record and the Canadian Record in the 50 fly twice, and he looks to be on track to do that again at double the distance.
swimswam.com
Julie Jensen Breaks Danish Record to Qualify 1st From 50 Back Prelims
SCM (25m) With only three athletes in attendance, Denmark has been quiet so far at this week’s World Championships, but their breakthrough came on Thursday in the women’s 50 backstroke heats when Julie Kepp Jensen qualified first in a new Danish Record of 25.85. That time broke her...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Pieter Coetze Breaks Super-Suited African Record In 50 Back
18-year-old Pieter Coetze took down the 13-year-old African Record of 22.85 in the final of the men's 50 backstroke, finishing fifth overall. Archive photo via Swimming South Africa. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to...
swimswam.com
World Record Bonus Boosts Pallister to Top of SC Worlds Money Table (Day 2 Update)
SCM (25m) After another day of racing at the 2022 SC World Championships, Australian Lani Pallister has taken control of the money table, amounting to a total of $28,750 in earnings. Day 2 Event Winners:. Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay: United States – 1:35.15 (World Record) Women’s 800 Freestyle:...
swimswam.com
Daniel Wiffen Becomes First-Ever Irishman To Own European Record
SCM (25m) While many of the world’s biggest stars are competing at the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships, others are competing at national championships at home. Among them is the rapidly-improving freestyle ace Daniel Wiffen of Ireland, who just fired off the fastest 800m free of his career en route to a new European Record.
swimswam.com
Day 4 Relay Analysis: McKeon Records Fastest 50 Free Split In History At 22.62
SCM (25m) Two more relay world records were broken on Night 4 of the Short Course World Championships, as the French team took down the mark in the mixed 200 free and the Americans crushed the all-time record in the men’s 800 free. In addition to the new world...
swimswam.com
Past, Present & Future Canadian Para Swimmers To Attend Ken Demchuk Invitational
The competition will be the first step in determining the size of Canada’s swim team at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The meet, being held Friday to Sunday at the UBC Aquatic Centre on the University of British Columbia campus, will attract around 60 of the country’s best Para swimmers. The competition will be the first step in determining the size of Canada’s swim team at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Cracks His Own Swiss 200 Fly Record With A 1:49.42
SCM (25m) Switzerland’s Noe Ponti set a new national record in the finals of the 200 fly. He recorded a 1:49.42, which is 0.39 hundredths faster than his own previous national record of 1:49.81. His previous mark was swam at this meet a year ago in Abu Dhabi when he picked up silver.
swimswam.com
Lani Pallister Completes Distance Sweep With 1500 Oceanic Record – 15:21.43
SCM (25m) Australia’s Lani Pallister completed her distance sweep with a dominating performance in the 1500. Pallister touched the wall at 15:21.43, marking a new personal best time and a new Oceanic record. Pallister finished over 25 seconds ahead of Japan’s Miyu Namba, nearly lapping her in the process....
swimswam.com
Mollie O’Callaghan Overcomes Debilitating Cramp To Help Aussies To Relay World Record
SCM (25m) After winning silver in the women’s 100 backstroke on Wednesday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Mollie O’Callaghan was in pain. The 18-year-old Australian superstar began cramping in the abdominal area prior to the final of the women’s 800 freestyle relay, and probably would’ve given her spot to another swimmer in the final had that been an option.
swimswam.com
Men’s Euro Cup Eight-Finals: Near-Miracles, But No Happy Ending For Zvezda Or Ortigia
At the end, teams representing six nations reached the quarter-finals, only Italy and Hungary have two sides apiece among the best eight. Current photo via LEN Media. The eight-finals brought extraordinary duels in the men’s Euro Cup – only Trieste could win both legs, the other seven match-ups saw huge battles. At the end, teams representing six nations reached the quarter-finals, only Italy and Hungary have two sides apiece among the best eight.
swimswam.com
Claire Curzan Blasts 25.54 50 Back American Record
SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took down the American record in the 50 back this evening, clocking a 25.54 en route to picking up a silver medal. The previous American Record belonged to Olivia Smoliga, who swam a 25.74 in 2020 during the International Swimming League (ISL) season. Curzan’s previous best time in the event was 25.60, which she had swum in semifinals.
swimswam.com
Australian Women Shatter 4×200 Freestyle World Record In 7:30.87
SCM (25m) Another relay, another World Record for the Australian women. Tonight, their team of Madi Wilson, Mollie O’Callaghan, Leah Neale, and Lani Pallister combined for a final time of 7:30.87. The previous record stood at 7:32.85, which was done by the Netherlands in 2014 at this meet. Split...
Comments / 0