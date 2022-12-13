ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swimswam.com

2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

SCM (25m) The fifth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs in Melbourne will feature finals of the 4×50 medley relays, 400 IM, 800 free, and 50 free. There will also be semifinals of the 100 fly and 50 breast. Jordan Crooks could make history tonight in the...
swimswam.com

France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33

SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
swimswam.com

2022 Short Course World Championships Day 4: Asia Shows Up

SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships saw Asian swimmers get on the board in multiple events, both on the men’s and women’s sides. While the continent has been relatively quiet leading up to the halfway point of this competition, we saw Japan and China get things done to capture multiple pieces of hardware on the night.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
swimswam.com

Ilya Kharun Puts 100 Fly WJR On Watch with 49.66 Canadian Record in Prelims

SCM (25m) 17 year-old Ilya Kharun has been making the most of his first meet representing Canada on the world stage. Heading into today, he already broke the World Junior Record and the Canadian Record in the 50 fly twice, and he looks to be on track to do that again at double the distance.
swimswam.com

Julie Jensen Breaks Danish Record to Qualify 1st From 50 Back Prelims

SCM (25m) With only three athletes in attendance, Denmark has been quiet so far at this week’s World Championships, but their breakthrough came on Thursday in the women’s 50 backstroke heats when Julie Kepp Jensen qualified first in a new Danish Record of 25.85. That time broke her...
swimswam.com

arena Swim of the Week: Pieter Coetze Breaks Super-Suited African Record In 50 Back

18-year-old Pieter Coetze took down the 13-year-old African Record of 22.85 in the final of the men's 50 backstroke, finishing fifth overall. Archive photo via Swimming South Africa. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to...
swimswam.com

World Record Bonus Boosts Pallister to Top of SC Worlds Money Table (Day 2 Update)

SCM (25m) After another day of racing at the 2022 SC World Championships, Australian Lani Pallister has taken control of the money table, amounting to a total of $28,750 in earnings. Day 2 Event Winners:. Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay: United States – 1:35.15 (World Record) Women’s 800 Freestyle:...
swimswam.com

Daniel Wiffen Becomes First-Ever Irishman To Own European Record

SCM (25m) While many of the world’s biggest stars are competing at the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships, others are competing at national championships at home. Among them is the rapidly-improving freestyle ace Daniel Wiffen of Ireland, who just fired off the fastest 800m free of his career en route to a new European Record.
swimswam.com

Past, Present & Future Canadian Para Swimmers To Attend Ken Demchuk Invitational

The competition will be the first step in determining the size of Canada’s swim team at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The meet, being held Friday to Sunday at the UBC Aquatic Centre on the University of British Columbia campus, will attract around 60 of the country’s best Para swimmers. The competition will be the first step in determining the size of Canada’s swim team at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
swimswam.com

Noe Ponti Cracks His Own Swiss 200 Fly Record With A 1:49.42

SCM (25m) Switzerland’s Noe Ponti set a new national record in the finals of the 200 fly. He recorded a 1:49.42, which is 0.39 hundredths faster than his own previous national record of 1:49.81. His previous mark was swam at this meet a year ago in Abu Dhabi when he picked up silver.
swimswam.com

Lani Pallister Completes Distance Sweep With 1500 Oceanic Record – 15:21.43

SCM (25m) Australia’s Lani Pallister completed her distance sweep with a dominating performance in the 1500. Pallister touched the wall at 15:21.43, marking a new personal best time and a new Oceanic record. Pallister finished over 25 seconds ahead of Japan’s Miyu Namba, nearly lapping her in the process....
swimswam.com

Mollie O’Callaghan Overcomes Debilitating Cramp To Help Aussies To Relay World Record

SCM (25m) After winning silver in the women’s 100 backstroke on Wednesday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Mollie O’Callaghan was in pain. The 18-year-old Australian superstar began cramping in the abdominal area prior to the final of the women’s 800 freestyle relay, and probably would’ve given her spot to another swimmer in the final had that been an option.
swimswam.com

Men’s Euro Cup Eight-Finals: Near-Miracles, But No Happy Ending For Zvezda Or Ortigia

At the end, teams representing six nations reached the quarter-finals, only Italy and Hungary have two sides apiece among the best eight. Current photo via LEN Media. The eight-finals brought extraordinary duels in the men’s Euro Cup – only Trieste could win both legs, the other seven match-ups saw huge battles. At the end, teams representing six nations reached the quarter-finals, only Italy and Hungary have two sides apiece among the best eight.
swimswam.com

Claire Curzan Blasts 25.54 50 Back American Record

SCM (25m) Claire Curzan took down the American record in the 50 back this evening, clocking a 25.54 en route to picking up a silver medal. The previous American Record belonged to Olivia Smoliga, who swam a 25.74 in 2020 during the International Swimming League (ISL) season. Curzan’s previous best time in the event was 25.60, which she had swum in semifinals.
swimswam.com

Australian Women Shatter 4×200 Freestyle World Record In 7:30.87

SCM (25m) Another relay, another World Record for the Australian women. Tonight, their team of Madi Wilson, Mollie O’Callaghan, Leah Neale, and Lani Pallister combined for a final time of 7:30.87. The previous record stood at 7:32.85, which was done by the Netherlands in 2014 at this meet. Split...

