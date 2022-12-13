ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Ram recalls 1.4M trucks over malfunctioning tailgates

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OA6gV_0jgvRzJj00

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.

Pickups with “multi-function tailgates,” the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status

The House on Thursday passed a bill that would set a vote to determine Puerto Rico’s political status. The bill, titled the Puerto Rico Status Act, cleared the chamber in a 233-191 vote. Sixteen Republicans voted with Democrats in support of the legislation. GOP “yes” votes included Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Rodney […]
TEXAS STATE
YourErie

Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Police locate missing 14-year-old girl from McKean Twp.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have located a girl who was reported missing in McKean Township Thursday evening. According to police, crews and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods for the 14-year-old girl near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township but have found her as of 11 p.m.
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

County Executive reacts after veto overturned

Some questions remain after members of Erie County Council voted on overturning a handful of vetoes from the Brenton Davis Administration. From the proposed $561 million budget for 2023, there are a few hang up’s with vetoes that Erie County Council voted on in their most recent meeting. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Oven fire damages home in North East

A fire damaged a home in North East overnight. Calls went out just before midnight for a fire in the 200 block of Gay Road. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the home. The fire is believed to have started in the oven before spreading within the kitchen. That fire was […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Where to buy tickets for PA Farm Show Rodeo 2023 events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular events is coming back to Harrisburg for the 2023 Farm Show. The First Frontier Circut finals are coming to the Farm Show between Jan. 12 and Jan 14. The First Frontier Circuit is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

The man who found Erie’s lost Underground Railroad station

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Late last week, the news broke that a piece of American history would be remembered in Erie for years to come through a new historical marker. The announcement was a surprise to many in Erie, including local historical centers. Ford Station is now credited as the first Underground Railroad station in Erie. It […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists

A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk

The Senate on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for signature just before the year-end deadline. The measure, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 83-11.  It provides $45 billion more for defense than called for in […]
YourErie

Downtown apartment building heavily damaged in overnight fire

Fire heavily damaged a downtown apartment building overnight. Calls came in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire in the 700 block of Sassafras Street. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found flames coming from the windows of the third story. One person reportedly had to be rescued from a balcony, and a cat is […]
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy