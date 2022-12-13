ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtlVL_0jgvRuu600

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Several production lots of COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance they may give false negative results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves around 11,102 Detect COVID-19 Tests. The tests were shipped to customers from Jul 26, 2022, through Aug. 26, 2022.

Detect Inc. says that while they have not received any reports of false positives, it is recalling the tests out of an abundance of caution.

Lot Number Use By Date Number of Tests Shipped
HB264 1/1/2023 7,382
HY263 1/1/2023 1,800
HY264 1/1/2023 1,920

The lot numbers can be found on the side of the test box along with the use-by date. The following products are subject to recall:

Location of lot number and use-by date (Photo//FDA)

Anyone with the recalled COVID-19 tests should throw them away and contact Detect Inc. for a full refund. The company said if a person tries to use the recalled tests in the company’s app, they will be alerted about the recall.

Father of missing student: ‘It doesn’t add up’

Anyone with questions can contact Detect Inc. at (855) 322 3692 or email the company at support@detect.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT issues road restrictions ahead of snowstorm

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of icy and snowy conditions, coming into most of PA Thursday night and Friday, PennDOT is announcing road restrictions for drivers. Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 81 in east-central Pennsylvania Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

One dead, police chief injured in crash on Wyoming Ave.

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews shut down Wyoming Avenue as they responded to a fatal crash involving a West Pittston police truck, driven by the chief, and another vehicle Thursday evening. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, as a car collided with a West […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man in Luzerne County considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted in Maryland and Indiana. According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers saw a driver committing a traffic violation around 2:20 a.m. Thursday and stopped the driver in the 400 block of North […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly points gun at two women during road rage incident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of posting a handgun outside his car window during an argument with two women, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, on December 11 around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Luzerne Street for a report of a man pointing a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
WBRE

‘Today’ show’s Al Roker gets special surprise from coworkers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Instead of being able to share his festive spirit with NBC viewers, beloved weather anchor Al Roker has been battling health concerns this holiday season. After spending a month in the hospital, Roker is back home and on the mend. While the “Today” star might need more time to recuperate before […]
OHIO STATE
WBRE

Route 14 in central PA reopens after temporary closure

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, Route 14 in Lewis Township has reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) due to a tractor trailer crash. PennDOT says that the road reopened at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. No […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four arrested in Hazle Township Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested four women at three separate times for allegedly trying to steal from Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP on Tuesday, December 13, around 3:17 p.m., state troopers were called to Walmart at 761 Airport Road in Hazle Township for reports of retail […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer towed near Giant’s Despair

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer needed to be towed after getting stuck on Laurel Run Road Thursday afternoon. According to crews on the scene, state police were guiding the tow truck pulling the tractor-trailer after it got stuck driving along Laurel Run Road around 12:30 p.m. Traffic was stopped going both ways […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Route 442 in Muncy Creek Twp. closed due to crash

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Route 442 in Muncy Creek Township has been closed in both directions between Confer Lane and Route 2061 (Clarkstown Road) due to a crash with downed utilities. PennDOT estimates that the road will be closed for several hours. In the meantime, […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Buffalo Twp. residents lose thousands in phone scam

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Buffalo Township residents, an 89-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, each lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam. PSP say that the victims were contacted by an unknown individual who claimed that they had won the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes, and that […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard. According to our media partner, the Times Leader, a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart across the boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. The victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. The vehicle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

One person transported after car crashes into wall in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a wall. On Tuesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a car collided with the wall of a building in Scranton on Green Ridge Street, causing the street to be shut down. Eyewitness News crews on […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Remembering a ‘Rae’ of sunshine, Raeann Merlino

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Remembering a “Rae” of sunshine. Dozens gathered in Luzerne County Wednesday night to commemorate the life of a 10-year-old girl who passed away earlier this month. Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on December 4 after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the Flu. Members […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy