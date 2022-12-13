ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

5 sounds not meant for the human ear

By Purbita Saha
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQODJ_0jgvRlCn00

HUMAN HEARING has its limits. Frequencies as high as 20,000 hertz (think of an anti-loitering alarm) can cause a pair of young ears to perk up. Any vibes above that fall into the range of ultrasound, meaning they don’t register to us at all. But gadgets like full-spectrum recorders and radio scanners have upped our auditory sensitivity and let us explore new worlds of information. Here are five shrill and mysterious noises that we’ve harnessed in some form.

A singer’s impossible peak

You might imagine Mariah Carey or Maria Callas would top the scales, but Brazilian soprano Georgia Brown set the bar by hitting a G in the high 10th octave. Musical experts later confirmed the note, which translates to about 25,000 hertz, earning Brown a Guinness World Record in 2004.

A medical device’s dramatic whine

Ultrasound machines create energy waves so fast and furious that they can pass through bone, fat, tissue, and other masses. The intensity of the transmissions depends on the medical application: Prenatal checks are usually set at 2.5 million hertz, breast scans at 5 million hertz, and skin-inflammation screenings at 100 million hertz. In some cases, extreme frequencies heal too: Pulses at 1 million to 3 million hertz have proven therapeutic for knee injuries like MCL sprains.

The cosmos’s cryptic message

In general, the universe operates in low frequencies (NASA recently recorded a black hole “screaming” at 57 octaves below the average adult voice). A mysterious radio signal from an unknown extraterrestrial location, though, screeches at such a high pitch that astronomers haven’t been able to precisely measure it. Nicknamed the “space roar,” this intense but diffuse energy wave could top out at 3 billion hertz.

A bat’s remarkable song

A diverse collection of creatures communicate in ultrasound, including katydids and hummingbirds. One species, however, takes it to a whole other level. The clear-winged woolly bat of Southeast Asia has one of the widest vocal ranges ever measured. Its echolocating buzzes can reach 250,000 hertz—more than 10 times higher than a human’s top shriek. Biologists hypothesize that the night flyers are locked in an evolutionary war with tasty moths: The higher the mammals raise their voices, the lower the chance their prey will hear them coming.

The body’s telling thrum

Heart murmurs can be a benign quirk or the sign of a deadly health condition. Family doctors might listen for them with a stethoscope, but a test called a Doppler ultrasound shows these irregular blood flows can whoosh around at up to 410 hertz, which is more than double the usual pitch. As a murmur courses through the arteries in the chest at varying speeds, the frequency of its sound changes, giving cardiologists a clue to the source’s severity.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

What was Dracula like? Genetic material taken from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal 'health, lifestyle and nutrition' of historic character

Genetic material extracted from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal previously unknown details about the historic character, scientists hope. Vlad, also known as Vlad Dracula, was the three-time ruler of Wallachian (between 1448 and his death around 1477 ) and was later the inspiration for Irish author Bram Stoker's famous vampire count in his 1897 novel Dracula.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Rare Antimatter From Distant Space Reaches Earth and Can Help Find Dark Matter, Scientists Discover

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered that components of antimatter, which is a bizarro version of the regular matter we experience in our daily lives, can travel thousands of light years across the Milky Way, reports a new study. The discovery could potentially shed light on the nature of dark matter, an unidentified substance that remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the universe.
Popular Science

These intricate ‘living’ paintings are teeming with microscopic organisms

These intricate drawings are alive. Microbial art has become increasingly popular since the establishment of the American Society of Microbiology’s global contest in 2015. BacArt, created by Maria Peñil Cobo in the Berkmen laboratory Scientists and artists alike are using genetic engineering and imagination to grow microbes into intricate, artistic patterns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Popular Science

Popular Science

59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy