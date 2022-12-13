ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, VT

sevendaysvt

Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction

The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
ESSEX, VT
Mountain Times

Light Up the Ice comes to Spartan Arena

Join the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to Light up the Ice at the Spartan Arena in Rutland from 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.  The event celebrates the community’s accomplishments in fighting to end Alzheimer’s […] Read More The post Light Up the Ice comes to Spartan Arena   appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member

By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction

Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Coffee and Corrections: Café opens at Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new coffee shop opened in Springfield this week. But, it is located in a unique place. “It’s really not about giving a cup of coffee as it is about learning to manage a small business,” said inmate Michael Lewis, who has spent the last 15 years behind bars for vehicular manslaughter. He has six more years to go on his sentence but he’s making good use of his time. Lewis and other inmates at the Southern State Correctional facility have started the Good Spirits Cafe. “There is people like myself who have grown up in institutions and we don’t really have, or haven’t really had some of the skills to be successful out there.”
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Barton Chronicle

Irasburg students are on the move

BARTON — Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Irasburg Village School will be split up among other Lake Region Union Middle and Elementary School District schools and be on the move as early as December 19. At Monday’s meeting the district board voted unanimously to adopt “option A” from a...
IRASBURG, VT
VTDigger

Vigilantism is making a comeback

Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
MILTON, VT
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

‘This is the dream’: Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday at a ceremony in Barre. They originally come from 16 different countries, including Bhutan, Somalia and India to name a few. Among those receiving their American citizenship was a family from Syria. Several years ago, they say due...
BARRE, VT
Barton Chronicle

West Glover solar array completed

The town of Glover and the Glover Energy Committee are pleased to announce that the solar array in West Glover is up and generating. It will provide 90 percent of the electricity used by town buildings, streetlights, and sewer pump stations. Negotiations began in March 2021 with Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction. Construction began in September 2022 with West Glover Roaring Brook Solar, LLC, as the owner. The project was officially “commissioned,” i.e., connected to the grid, on November 29.
GLOVER, VT
