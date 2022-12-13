Read full article on original website
Related
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: A $399,900 home in Milton that backs onto woods for extra privacy
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Milton sits on a single level, creating an accessible and easy to clean living space (no lugging vacuums up stairs). The kitchen contains quartz countertops with vaulted ceilings and vinyl plank wood flooring. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Price: $399,900. Square Feet: 1,630.
Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction
The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
Light Up the Ice comes to Spartan Arena
Join the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to Light up the Ice at the Spartan Arena in Rutland from 6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The event celebrates the community’s accomplishments in fighting to end Alzheimer’s […] Read More The post Light Up the Ice comes to Spartan Arena appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member
By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction
Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
WCAX
Coffee and Corrections: Café opens at Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new coffee shop opened in Springfield this week. But, it is located in a unique place. “It’s really not about giving a cup of coffee as it is about learning to manage a small business,” said inmate Michael Lewis, who has spent the last 15 years behind bars for vehicular manslaughter. He has six more years to go on his sentence but he’s making good use of his time. Lewis and other inmates at the Southern State Correctional facility have started the Good Spirits Cafe. “There is people like myself who have grown up in institutions and we don’t really have, or haven’t really had some of the skills to be successful out there.”
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg students are on the move
BARTON — Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Irasburg Village School will be split up among other Lake Region Union Middle and Elementary School District schools and be on the move as early as December 19. At Monday’s meeting the district board voted unanimously to adopt “option A” from a...
VTDigger
Vigilantism is making a comeback
Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
colchestersun.com
Colchester Recreation Center is on the ballot this coming Town Meeting Day, major moment in a decades long push for the town
On Town Meeting Day, Colchester voters will have a say in whether the town will build the Colchester Recreation Center, a 29,427 sq. ft. facility off of Blakely Rd. which has been a major goal for the town for years. At the Colchester selectboard’s Dec. 13 meeting, the board unanimously...
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WCAX
‘This is the dream’: Vermont welcomes 30 new American citizens
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont welcomed 30 new American citizens on Wednesday at a ceremony in Barre. They originally come from 16 different countries, including Bhutan, Somalia and India to name a few. Among those receiving their American citizenship was a family from Syria. Several years ago, they say due...
New Proposed Housing Project in Middlebury gets pushback from neighbors
The balance between building affordable housing versus preserving Vermont land is the talk of the town in Middlebury. Vermont public officials are touting a new major housing development program that plans on tackling the state’s decades long housing crisis. “Everyone knows we’re in a housing crisis and one of the needs we identified the last […]
Barton Chronicle
West Glover solar array completed
The town of Glover and the Glover Energy Committee are pleased to announce that the solar array in West Glover is up and generating. It will provide 90 percent of the electricity used by town buildings, streetlights, and sewer pump stations. Negotiations began in March 2021 with Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction. Construction began in September 2022 with West Glover Roaring Brook Solar, LLC, as the owner. The project was officially “commissioned,” i.e., connected to the grid, on November 29.
Colchester Sun
Bernie Fleury, Essex Junction’s longest continuous employee retires after 44 years
ESSEX JUNCTION — Bernie Fleury of Westford has worked in Essex Junction’s Wastewater Treatment Facility for the past four decades. In Fleury’s time, there have been four major upgrades to the treatment facility, a pandemic and most recently the historic separation from the Town of Essex. “Bernie...
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0