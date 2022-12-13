ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State pioneering football coach Mike Leach dead at 61

By Nexstar Media Wire, James Clark, Christianna Barbosa
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGZEQ_0jgvRU9K00

LUBBOCK, Texas ( KLBK/KAMC ) – Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach died Monday, according to his family in a statement. He was 61.

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi, to the University of Mississippi
Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported that Leach suffered a heart attack.

Leach fought through a bout with pneumonia late in this season, coughing uncontrollably at times during news conferences, but seemed to be improving, according to those who worked with him.

Leach was formerly the Texas Tech University head football coach. On Monday, even before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Leach on the end zone scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were displayed on the big screen.

Leach was Red Raider coach from 2000 to 2009. He went for eight seasons at Washington State University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history
before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.

Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State.

He was known for his pass-happy offenses, wide-ranging interests – he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates, and taught a class about insurgent warfare – and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.

Leach’s teams were consistent winners at programs where success did not come easy. In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. And his quarterbacks put up massive passing statistics, running a relatively simple offense called the Air Raid that he did not invent but certainly mastered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi State hires DC Zach Arnett to replace Leach

No. 24 Mississippi State is promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach to replace Mike Leach, who died suddenly of a heart condition earlier this week. Mississippi State was working to finalize a four-year contract with the 36-year-old Arnett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy