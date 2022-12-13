Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Weekend Ahead
TODAY: We have another sunny day ahead of us. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold & then colder
OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out entirely tonight with temperatures falling. Little Rock hit 50°F this afternoon and will drop to the 30s by 8pm. Temps will bottom out in the upper 20s near sunrise tomorrow morning at 7:10am. SATURDAY: It will be sunny, dry and breezy Saturday. After a freezing...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy today, but at least no rain. But that is coming next week
It will be a breezy and chilly afternoon. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Get that coat!. It will be rain and all precipitation-free for all of Arkansas over the weekend. But rain returns Monday with far West, NW, and Central North Arkansas with a chance of snow before it changes over to snow.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns today
TODAY: Sunshine finally returns to the forecast today however temperatures will be on the cooler side. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is coming
OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & cold weather continues
OVERNIGHT: It is going to be another cold, dry & clear night. Temperatures drop to the 40s this evening and 30s by 9pm onward. Westerly wind will be a little breezy around 10mph before lightening some later in the night. Sunrise is 7:09am. FRIDAY: Sunny, dry and breezy conditions continue...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low chance of snow for some Monday evening into early Tuesday
It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it. Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One more day of clouds and rain. I promise…
TODAY: We will see a few mainly dry hours this morning before another line of showers moves across Arkansas. There could be a rumble of thunder within the heaviest showers, but no severe weather. The rain will move out in the afternoon and we will end the day with some sun! Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Tuesday, Rain Earlier Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms last through the early evening hours for Little Rock, with activity lessening after 7pm. Some rain lingers through 9pm and tapers off after that. The highest threat for severe weather remains over south Arkansas with storms out of the state by or before midnight. Temperatures will hover near 60°F through 10pm and upper 50s afterwards.
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: No rain today, but rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°. It will remain mostly cloudy this evening and then cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s. Some fog and mist are possible again overnight.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado watch until 10 pm
Strong to severe storms are likely to move across Arkansas during the day Tuesday.
fox16.com
3 dead as tornadoes batter Louisiana
(The Hill) — Three people have died in Louisiana as tornadoes hit the state, sweeping in as part of storm system battering throughout the country and surging into the southeast. Just outside New Orleans, St. Charles Parish confirmed one fatality. In northern Louisiana, a mother and son were found...
fox16.com
Bear hunting returns to south Arkansas after 95 years
BRADLEY CO., Ark. – Bear season returned to South Arkansas on Saturday for the first time in almost a century. Eager hunters in Zone 4 ended the seven-day hunting season in over 20 counties by filling the quota allotted by the state in less than three days. 28 bears were hunted in five counties between Saturday morning and Wednesday evening.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 8. Ouachita. LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy...
KYTV
Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
fox16.com
Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
Miss Arkansas Sets Eyes on Miss America Crown Thursday Dec 15
Miss Arkansas is at the Miss America Pagent and is in the process of the competitions and interviews this week. Ebony Mitchell of Harrison, Arkansas was crowned Miss Arkansas back on June 18 making her the 4th black Miss Arkansas. But more history was made that night when she and the Teen Miss Arkansas made history as they both took the crowns, making it the first time that both crowns were won by women of color in Arkansas. Now Ebony is representing Arkansas in the big one, the Miss America Pagent held in Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Strep cases spiking in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
Comments / 0