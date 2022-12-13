Read full article on original website
Dairy groups enhance policy efforts with agricultural public affairs expert
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Dairy Business Association (DBA) and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have hired a decorated leader in the agricultural policy space to serve as director of public affairs, a new role for the advocacy organizations. Karen Gefvert will direct and oversee external communications for DBA and...
Dairy Feed in Focus: A menu approach to improve your farm
The Dairy Feed in Focus program offers a menu approach for all size farms to improve conservation efforts. Dairy Stream host Mike Austin talks with Ricardo Costa, agricultural strategy manager at The Nature Conservancy, Mercedes Talvitie, farm sustainability analyst at Foremost Farms USA and Derek Jacobs, farm manager and one of the owners of Jacobs Hillview Dairy in Hilbert, Wisconsin about the program. They discuss efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through conservation practices, feed additives, targeted fertilization and the economic benefits of the program. Thank you to The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin for sponsoring this episode.
State Audit Raises Questions About Coronavirus Spending
(WHBL) – A new audit is raising new questions about how Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money was spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Wednesday said Governor Tony Evers’ office made almost all of the decisions about how four-and-a-half billion-dollars in coronavirus stimulus money was spent, but no one wrote anything down. Auditors say they asked for policies and criteria for the money, but got nothing but press releases back.
Winter Storm Evolves; Storm Warning for 8-14 Foot Waves on Lake, Winter WX Advisories Expand on Land
An evolving winter storm has both mariners and landlubbers on watch as conditions intensify over Wisconsin and adjacent areas. The Nation Weather Service now says that a mix of rain, snow and sleet will transition between one another between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and powerful east winds of 25-35 knots, gusting up to 50 knots will whip up waves of 8 to 14 feet, threatening to capsize or damage vessels on open waters.
