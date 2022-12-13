Read full article on original website
Regtech Firm TAINA Gets New Fund from HSBC, Deutsche Bank and SIX
TAINA, a London-headquartered regulatory technology (regtech) company founded in 2016, has secured an undisclosed sum from returning investors of HSBC Asset Management, Deutsche Bank CVC and Anthemis. SIX FinTech Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Switzerland-based financial infrastructure provider, SIX, also participated in the round. TAINA announced the new...
CFTC Charges Glen Point Capital for FX Market Manipulation
On Thursday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ) in the U.S. filed a civil enforcement action against two Glen Point Capital entities and Neil Phillips, their Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer, for market manipulation to trigger the payout of two binary options contracts. Along with the preliminary charges, the...
Swissquote Adds ESG Information on Offered Stocks
Environmental, social and governance, popularly known as ESG, has become a priority in backing companies, including investments in them by companies such as Swissquote. Thus, trading platforms are adding support to include ESG data on their platforms. Swissquote Offering ESG Information. In addition, Swissquote jumped onto the ESG bandwagon and...
CySEC Reaches New €100k Settlement with BCM Begin Capital Markets
BCM Begin Captial Markets, a forex and CFD broker, has paid €100k to the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for possible violation of Cyprus’ Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2007. CySEC announced the payment by the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) on Friday, noting...
Global Stock Markets Decline After Another Fed Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 0.50%, bringing the fund rate to a 15-year high as expected by the market. Investors were specifically looking for guidance from the regulator’s Chairman, Jerome Powells, regarding future interest rates, inflation and the economic outlook. In response to the event, the US Dollar, Gold and global assets saw higher levels of volatility.
CLS’ FX ADV Drops -2% to $1.9trn in November, Rises 4% YoY
Average daily traded volumes (ADTV) on Continuous Linked Settlement (CLS), a New York-headquartered provider of settlement and aggregation services for the forex industry, decreased by -2% to $1.89 trillion in November 2022. However, year-over-year (YoY), the daily average improved by 4% last month, which is up from $1.81 trillion in the same period last year.
Nasdaq Ends 2022 with 70% of the Largest Global IPOs
Nasdaq (NQ: NDAQ), a global technology company, welcomed 156 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022 and raised $14.8 billion. The stock exchange hosted seven of the top ten largest global IPOs by proceeds, including TPG and Mobileye. Nasdaq Maintains Edge with IPO Market. According to the press release published on...
BaFin President Seeks Global Crypto Regulation
Germany, the largest economy in Europe, is seeking global crypto regulation amid market turmoils and fraud. Mark Branson, the President of the country's financial market regulator, BaFin, recently voiced his opinion on the necessity of crypto regulations in Germany and globally. BaFin President Casts Doubt on Self Crypto Regulation. As...
ITI Capital Exits Retail Business Amid Revenue Collapse
ITI Capital, an FCA-regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on 31 December. It reported about £3.32 million in turnover, a year-over-year decline of 43 percent. This figure came only from the company's primary operations and excluded other income, which is an additional £2.1 million compared to the previous year's £503,117.
Hong Kong’s First Crypto Futures EFTs Raise $73.6M Ahead of Launch
CSOP Asset Management, an investment advisor based in Hong Kong, will launch Bitcoin and Ether futures exchange-traded funds (ETS) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. However, ahead of their debut, the ETFs have raised a combined $73.6 million, with the Bitcoin futures ETF alone accounting for $53.9 million, Reuters reports.
Inside Invast Global's GMO-Z.com Trade UK Acquisition
Following the announcement of their plans to acquire GMO Financial Holdings owned GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited, the Invast Global team were in London to attend the 10th anniversary of the Finance Magnates London Summit. Finance Magnates sat down with Chief Executive Officer Gavin White and Chief Commercial Officer James Alexander...
SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited Stays Pofitable Despite Challenging FY22
It closed the year with a net profit of £206,885. SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited, the UK arm of the financial industry technology provider , reported an annual turnover of £12.5 million for fiscal 2022, which ended on 31 March. The figure edged lower, down 4.5 percent year-over-year. SmartTrade...
FTX Seeks Permission to Sell 4 ‘Independent’ Subsidiaries
The collapsed crypto exchange, FTX has filed a motion in the United States Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to sell four subsidiaries. FTX Japan, FTX Europe, derivatives exchange LedgerX, and stock-clearing platform Embed are the named businesses. FTX Subsidiaries Facing Regulatory Scrutiny. All of these subsidiaries have been facing regulatory pressure...
Traders ‘don’t buy’ Fed’s hawkish signals, ECB and BoE coming up
Dollar cannot gain ground even as Fed projects rates above 5%. Stocks drift lower, albeit not much, as traders second-guess Fed. The central bank show continues with ECB, BoE, and SNB today. Markets skeptical of Fed guidance. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point yesterday, as...
VT Markets Reports 125% Trading Volume Surge in 2022
VT Markets, a Sydney-based global multi-asset broker, says it saw a 125% increase in the total volume of trades executed on its platform since last year. The broker also reported a 140% increase in the total number of active traders on its platform in 2022. VT Markets disclosed these numbers...
ECB appears hawkish, US retail sales disappoint
The US dollar finished Thursday higher against all its major peers, even against the euro, which at some point received support from a hawkish ECB. That said, a lower euro/dollar does not give the full picture of how the euro performed overall. The common currency was still able to outpace all the other major currencies. It just wasn’t as strong as the greenback.
What to Expect from US Inflation From Now On
It is expected that inflation will continue to play a central role among the most prominent themes in the global stock markets of the United States in 2023, as it did in 2022. After reaching record levels, the rapid increase in inflation has had a large influence on all economic actors, resulting in a significant reduction in buying power. As a direct consequence of this, national central banks, most notably in the United States, have started to quicken the pace of their monetary tightening cycles.
ICE Expands Its Access Centers in Japan and China
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a major operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, has announced its Global Network expansion in the APAC region, opening new access centers in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. According to the press release on Thursday, the move comes in the wake of important investments in the...
B2Broker Announces Fresh Institutional Liquidity Offer
As a leading provider of technology solutions and liquidity for the Forex and cryptocurrency industries, B2Broker has successfully launched new liquidity offers as a result of continuous enhancements to its liquidity and technology solutions. The new commercials provide reduced volume fees and lower entry barriers, which will significantly diminish the...
Introduction to Our New Section: Heat Map. Where to Search for New Clients?
The CFD brokerage more than any other industry needs a constant influx of new customers in order to sustain profitability. However, just like any other industry the market can quickly become saturated or stalled due to regulatory or economic reasons. CFD brokers constantly search for new markets and opportunities for growth. Finance Magnates wants to make this task easier for brokers, by introducing our reports in a new section entitled, ‘Heat Map’.
