It is expected that inflation will continue to play a central role among the most prominent themes in the global stock markets of the United States in 2023, as it did in 2022. After reaching record levels, the rapid increase in inflation has had a large influence on all economic actors, resulting in a significant reduction in buying power. As a direct consequence of this, national central banks, most notably in the United States, have started to quicken the pace of their monetary tightening cycles.

2 DAYS AGO