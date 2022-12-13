ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
New York Post

Adams dunks on Knicks legend John Starks with cell tower in front of his car dealership

Knicks legend John Starks has gone from “posterizing” all-time NBA great Michael Jordan to being tower-ized by Mayor Eric Adams. The Adams administration has OK’d the installation of a white, 32-foot, 5G cell phone tower in front of Starks’ Kia dealership in Queens — a structure that dwarfs the tallest 7 footers the Knicks star played with and competed against in the 1990s — including Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon. The tower at the corner of 87th Avenue and Queens Boulevard actually blocks the view of Starks’ name on the dealership from across the street. Starks — whose legendary May 25, 1993...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Pistons might have a breakout star on their hands

At first, it didn't appear as if any good would come out of former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham missing the rest of his season due to a shin injury. When Cunningham went out, though, another former lottery pick stepped up, and now the Detroit Pistons have even more reason to believe that their future is incredibly bright.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 7 “Florida A&M” Coming Soon: First Look

The Rattlers will be represented on this new Nike LeBron 7. LeBron James has some amazing shoes, and the Nike LeBron 7 is certainly included in that. This is a shoe that LeBron wore during his first bit with the Miami Heat, and to this day, fans continue to talk about this silhouette. Overall, it is just a dope offering that fans cannot get enough of.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Magdalena Bellinger, Knicks Star Obi Toppin’s Girlfriend

Obi Toppin’s recent injury not only has NBA fans speculating about what’s next for him this season, but they are also intrigued about his personal life. The New York Knicks dunking star went public with his relationship shortly before his NBA debut. Since then, Knicks fans can’t get enough of Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. The new mom and stepmom has gone from style inspiration to mommy goals. It’s worth noting that she’s well-versed with the athletic life herself. We reveal more of that background in this Magdalena Bellinger wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

