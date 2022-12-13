“Thursday Night Football” has been an entertaining game for everyone who isn’t the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the 49ers continue to impress many with what they’re doing on the gridiron as San Francisco carried a 14-3 lead into halftime over Seattle. The game, for the most part, hadn’t been completely one-sided in terms of on-field play but a crucial fumble at the end of the second quarter by Travis Homer helped set up a Christian McCaffrey one-yard touchdown. Not ideal but it wasn’t until the start of the second half that it got really ugly for the Seahawks.

