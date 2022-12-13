Read full article on original website
Irritated Tom Brady Claps Back At Report QB Alters Buccaneers’ Game Plan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday took exception when asked whether he critiques and changes the offensive game plan last-minute. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver, after the Buccaneers loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, published a column expressing just that. Silver wrote how Brady held meetings with skill-position players before games and made changes to Tampa Bay’s game plan without the knowledge of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots
The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
Broncos Decide To Sit Russell Wilson Despite Passing Concussion Protocol
Russell Wilson passed concussion protocols this week, but it still wasn’t enough to get him back on the field for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Despite being cleared to play, the Broncos are electing to have Wilson sit out the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with the organization prioritizing his long-term health.
Jets Go Back To Zach Wilson Vs. Lions; Mike White Not Cleared
Zach Wilson, just a couple of weeks after being benched, now gets a chance to save the day for the Jets. Wilson will start for New York on Sunday in a massive Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. The second-year quarterback gets the call after Jets doctors wouldn’t clear Mike White for contact after he suffered a ribs injury last week in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Eagles Lineman Responds To Micah Parsons’ Critique Of Jalen Hurts
Micah Parsons certainly isn’t making any friends on the Philadelphia Eagles after the Dallas Cowboys star linebacker questioned Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy. The comments, which were made on “The VonCast” this week with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, ruffled the feathers of players on the Eagles, including left tackle Jordan Mailata, who responded assertively to Parson’s remarks when speaking with the media Wednesday.
Ex-NBA player Tyrell Terry retires from basketball at just age 22 revealing he has suffered with anxiety and experienced the 'darkest times of his life' while playing professionally
Former NBA second-round draft choice, Tyrell Terry has announced his retirement from the league aged just 22 due to mental health difficulties. Terry was taken 31st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and had a brief stint in Memphis before being assigned to their G-League affiliate and eventually cut this offseason.
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition
The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
Does Tom Brady Alter Game Plans? Bucs Coordinator Addresses Report
Tom Brady is not going behind anyone’s back in pursuit of an improved game plan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shared Thursday. And while that notion having to be addressed might come as a surprise to some, Leftwich needed to provide those answers given a recent report which stated the 45-year-old quarterback was doing just that.
Ex-QB Reveals How Josh McDaniels Outsmarted Bill Belichick In 2009
Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will square off for the second time this Sunday. Their first matchup, way back in 2009, was a memorable victory for the latter. Early in McDaniels’ ill-fated tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos, his team took down the Belichick-coached New England Patriots 20-17 in overtime. McDaniels celebrated that result with a series of emphatic fist pumps — then proceeded to lose 17 of his next 22 games before being fired.
Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Sunday vs. Lions
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back under center. According to ESPN.com, Wilson will start Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions at Metlife Stadium. The 23-year-old replaces injured starter Mike White, who has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bill Belichick Recalls Brilliance Of Davante Adams From Patriots-Raiders Practices
TUCSON, Ariz. — When the Patriots and Raiders met for joint practices last August, many who were there, including players, left with the same takeaway: Davante Adams is incredible. To say that Adams dominated New England over the course of the two practices in Las Vegas would be a...
Why Mac Jones Isn’t Fretting Patriots’ Key Offensive Injuries
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mac Jones could be without several of his most capable offensive weapons when the New England Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But the quarterback is confident in their backups to pick up the slack. Wide receiver DeVante Parker and running back Rhamondre Stevenson...
Seahawks Forget How To Tackle On George Kittle’s 54-Yard Touchdown
“Thursday Night Football” has been an entertaining game for everyone who isn’t the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the 49ers continue to impress many with what they’re doing on the gridiron as San Francisco carried a 14-3 lead into halftime over Seattle. The game, for the most part, hadn’t been completely one-sided in terms of on-field play but a crucial fumble at the end of the second quarter by Travis Homer helped set up a Christian McCaffrey one-yard touchdown. Not ideal but it wasn’t until the start of the second half that it got really ugly for the Seahawks.
Mac Jones Had This Message For Patriots Ahead Of Raiders Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — As the Patriots walked off the practice field Wednesday at the University of Arizona, New England’s young leader had a message for his teammates. Just because the Patriots aren’t back home in Foxboro, Mass., this week, quarterback Mac Jones stressed, that doesn’t mean they should be approaching their preparation for Sunday’s vitally important matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders any differently.
Why Jets’ Latest Surprise QB Change Is Good News For Patriots
The New York Jets expected to start Mike White at quarterback for this Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. White expected to start, too, telling reporters this week he had “no doubt” he’d be healthy enough to do so. But ultimately, he wasn’t. Jets head...
Bills Safety Gained Respect For QB Mike White After Jets Game
Mike White impressed many last Sunday after he fought through a ribs injury, and one Buffalo Bills player also admired the Jets quarterback’s performance. New York kept the journeyman limited in practice Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh is preparing his team for White to start against the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Zach Wilson was named the backup to White on Wednesday.
Patriots Practice Notes: Top Playmakers Still Out Ahead Of Raiders Game
TUCSON, Ariz. — All signs point to the New England Patriots being without three of their top offensive playmakers for this week’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) all were not participating at the start of Thursday’s practice inside Arizona Stadium, nor were offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee).
49ers Clinch NFC West Division
For the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are NFC West Division champs. San Francisco clinched its 21st division title in franchise history and a spot in the postseason following a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers to 10-4 as Kyle Shanahan’s group currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3).
Bill Belichick, DeAndre Hopkins Share ‘Love’ During Patriots-Cardinals
When he wants, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can be effusive in his praise for certain personalities around the league. It has been evident in the past with the likes of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, Patriots legends James White and Tedy Bruschi and even punter Johnny Hekker. This season alone, Belichick has shared kind words about Rhamondre Stevenson, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and others.
